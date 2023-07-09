On the air
Sun., July 9, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Home run derby ESPN
Basketball, High School girls
11:30 a.m.: Nike Nationals ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: Nike Nationals ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Nike Nationals ESPNU
Basketball, NBA Summer League
3 p.m.: Memphis vs. Cleveland ESPNEWS
3:30 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Miami NBA
5 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Dallas ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Indiana vs. Orlando NBA
7 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Utah ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: Sacramento vs. L.A. Clippers NBA
Tennis
5:15 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
11 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN2
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Home run derby 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
