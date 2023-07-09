The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
73°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Home run derby ESPN

Basketball, High School girls

11:30 a.m.: Nike Nationals ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: Nike Nationals ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Nike Nationals ESPNU

Basketball, NBA Summer League

3 p.m.: Memphis vs. Cleveland ESPNEWS

3:30 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Miami NBA

5 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Dallas ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Indiana vs. Orlando NBA

7 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Utah ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Sacramento vs. L.A. Clippers NBA

Tennis

5:15 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

11 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN2

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Home run derby 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports