History for Chron

William Marshall, 24, was a radio operator for the British foreign office when convicted of spying for Russia. Marshall called himself a “misfit” in the British embassy office in Moscow but still declared his innocence. Judge Sir Patrick Barry presided over the trial in Old Bailey, the same courthouse that convicted and sentenced German-born Klaus Fuchs two years prior.

Fuchs was given the maximum sentence, 14 years imprisonment for sharing atomic secrets with the Soviet Union.

The jury recommended leniency for Marshall saying, “We feel he has been led astray.” Marshall was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Two hundred AFL millmen in Spokane went on strike when a wage increase was rejected. The workers had originally asked for a 30 cent an hour raise but had eventually scaled their demands down to 12 and a half cents.

Many plants around the area agreed to the 12 and a half cents but others refused. The plant owners said the offers couldn’t be compared because the work performed was different at each plant.