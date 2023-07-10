Washington records
July 10, 2023 Updated Mon., July 10, 2023 at 4:37 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Stephen M. Griffith and Gabrielle E. Long, both of Spokane Valley.
Jack R. Albert and Madison M. Lively, both of Spokane.
Adam M. Griffis and Kayli J. McKinney, both of Spokane Valley.
Justin A. White and Taylor M. Hogue, both of Osburn, Idaho.
Jeffrey A. Hughes and Breanna R. Harkins, both of Deer Park.
Jay C. Jones and Jennifer M. Baird, both of Richland.
Eric W. Revis and Lisa N. Ford, both of Spokane.
Andrew R. Puntney and Haley C. Burk, both of Spokane Valley.
Tanner J. Stolz and Kaitlin M. Harshman, both of Spokane.
Benjamin R. Peltier and Anna L. Brandel, both of Spokane.
Jase A. Edwards and Hannah J. Potter, both of Spokane Valley.
Brett J. Wyborney and Emma A. M. Messer, both of Spokane.
Jermaine M. Williams and Zari M. Reeves, both of Spokane.
Jorge M. Garcia and Lynne M. Murinko, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Clark Realty 3 LLC v. Jessica Springer, restitution of premises.
Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Gabe Watson, restitution of premises.
Seattle Apartments Managers LLC v. Christopher Jackin, restitution of premises.
Barbara A. Yanda v. John A. Powell, seeking quiet title.
Joel Duncan v. Mike Herner, restitution of premises.
Homeriver Washington LLC v. Andres Salazar, restitution of premises.
TBF Financial LLC v. Joseph Eldridge, money claimed owed.
Franceen Trusel and Timothy C. Austin v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co., complaint for breach of contract, failure to act in good faith, violation of consumer protection act and injunctive relief.
Ronald and Marilyn Akerhielm v. Safeco Insurance Co. of America, complaint for underinsured motorist benefits.
Joseph and Shana Kepner v. Anja R. Jurancich and Ryan Metcalfe, complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Jamme, Laurianne and McGavren, Shawn
Young, Kristie A. and Philip J.
Warren, Joshua D. and Henry, Jessica L.
Dabel, Eric L. and Jaime J.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Jeffrey J. Johnson, 33; 60 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery.
Joelena M. Ford, 33; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and third-degree theft.
Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward
Edward K. Skelton, 27; 14 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and third-degree assault of a child.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Jeffrey R. Smith
Kim Renette, 64; 34 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Kyler V. Weidman, 30; five days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.
Kayla L. Zumwalt, 34; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, third-degree theft.
Brendon J. Warner, 38; two days of community service, third-degree theft.
Justin E. Randolph, 26; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Jeremy C. Evans, 34; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Jay R. Cline, 33; one day in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Nicholas K. Blythe, 29; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Brandon K. Booey, 27; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Desiree Estrada, 51; 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, third-degree malicious mischief.
James W. Fivecoat, 44; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Ashley R. Doyle, 30; 26 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Kristopher P. Brennan, 43; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, physical control and second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Deecee Cousins, 53; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Joshua D. C. Bickley, 25; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Jason J. Campbell, 42; 90 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, 12 months of probation, first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Ronald S. Damasceno, 37; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Kacey N. Smith, 27; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
