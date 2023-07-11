Home Calendar

Classes/Workshops

Portrait Drawing with Tom Quinn – Begin with the anatomy and proportions of the human head and move on to the skills of creating a convincing likeness. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon. Through August 8. Register at bit.ly/42S0mNu. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $211. (509) 325-1500.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. Wednesdays, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Through August 9. Register at bit.ly/3WnbZK0. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for people who have not taken formal art classes and may need to attain confidence in their drawing skills. Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m. Through Aug. 9. Register at bit.ly/45ecMRp. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Figure/Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Learn to draw figures and human bodies with a live model. Register here: bit.ly/3Naf256 Sunday, Noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Science Speaks Spokane: Presenting pH – Use the scientific method and household items to explore acids and bases. Attendees will be provided worksheets and instructions on how to do it at home. Monday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Summer Painting Series – Three week series of painting classes for ages 7-12. Learn different techniques like portraits, plein aire, and Bob Ross-style trees. Register at thejacklincenter.org/classes. Wednesdays through July 26, 11 a.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $36. (208) 457-8950.

Community Sew-In – Come with a current quilting project to socialize and get advice. Bring sewing machines (or hand work,) fabric, extension cords, and the love of sewing. Thursdays through the end of August, Noon-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Market Day Story Time – Weekly story time and craft activities during the Perry Thursday Market. Pop into the event space to hear bookseller Maria read stories with a craft to follow. This event will be fun for all ages. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Home Movie Digital Transfer Workshop – Bring home movie footage, and transfer it to a digital format and use video editing tools to make the home movie viewable on digital devices and online platforms. Friday, 4-6 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Drawing Hand Anatomy – In this workshop, learn the anatomy of the human hand, including bones, muscles, and blood vessels. After drawing skeletal hands, draw the hands of a model in different poses and situations. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $40. (509) 325-1500.

Mindful Doodling – Drop in to the Community Room to make some art inspired by the ZenTangle Method. Mindful Doodling is a self-directed art program in which will relax with light music while doing “Zen” pattern doodling and coloring. Saturday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Home/Garden

How to Use Grasses in the Yard – Learn what grasses work best in the area and how to incorporate them into the landscape. Talk about the different grass varieties and their characteristics. Wednesday, 4-5 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Homebuyer Education Seminar – Explore all of the major aspects of the home-buying process in an unbiased format with SNAP Spokane instructors certified by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission. Attendees will be issued a certification of completion, which can be used to apply for down-payment assistance. Wednesday, 6-8:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – The Master Gardeners can help with a variety of horticulture issues, including plant selection, installation, and maintenance; plant problem diagnosis and treatment; environmentally sound gardening practices; pest identification and management; and effective landscaping practices. Friday, 1-5 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Native and Xeriscape Mastery Series (Class 3 of 4) – Learn all about plants that are native to the Pacific Northwest. Explore which ones work great in the landscape, other unique uses for them, and discuss which plants help beneficial native insects and wildlife as well. Mastery classes can be taken separately for $10 or two for $15. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Be Unique with Landscapes – This class is all about the one-of-a-kind plants that do well in the Spokane climate. There are some very unique plants that are well worth having in the landscape. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.