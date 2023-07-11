Mt. Spokane grad Stu Flesland selected by Colorado Rockies in MLB draft

Stu Flesland, a left-handed pitcher from University of Washington and Mt. Spokane High School, was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 11th round (322 overall) of the 2023 MLB draft on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old redshirt junior earned All-Pac-12 honors and went 7-2 with 4.12 ERA and 81 Ks in 16 starts over 89 innings this year for Huskies.

As a senior at Mt. Spokane in 2019, Flesland posted an 0.19 ERA and was first-team All-Greater Spokane League and second team all-state.

Last year the Rockies picked former Mt. Spokane, Washington State and San Jose State pitcher Brady Hill in the 15th round. Hill is at Low-A Fresno this season and is 2-0 with an 8.84 ERA in 19 games with the Grizzlies.

Several other local players were selected in this year’s draft.

Gonzaga pitcher Owen Wild went in the seventh round (213 overall) to Tampa Bay, Washington State outfielder Jonah Advincula was drafted in the eighth round (248 overall) by Cleveland and WSU first baseman Sam Brown went in the 12th round (362 overall) to Los Angeles Angels. Gonzaga third baseman Brain Kalmer was taken in the 18th round (536 overall) by the Chicago Cubs and WSU shortstop Cam Magee went in the 18th round (549 overall) by Atlanta.

A few of Flesland’s Huskies teammates heard their names called as well. Pitcher Kiefer Lord was selected in the third round by Baltimore, pitcher Case Matter went in the 10th round by Texas and catcher Johnny Tincher was taken in the 11th round by Cleveland. Fellow outfielders Will Simpson went in the 15th round by Oakland and Coby Morales in the 18th round by the New York Yankees.