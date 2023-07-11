Social Calendar

Salvation Army Backpacks for Kids – The whole month of July, Nomnom Convenience Store will be collecting funds for Backpacks for Kids to benefit 4,000 local students K-12. Donate at any Nomnom location. July 1-31.

Raise Some Dough – Raise some dough for the Junior League of Spokane, where 20% of the proceeds will benefit their mission of improving access to basic needs and increase resiliency for women, children, and families who have experienced Adverse Childhood Experiences and trauma. Use the code FUND4U for online orders. Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Panera Bread, 15716 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley.

Rummage and Treasure Sale for St. Jude Children’s Hospital – Empire Airlines Rummage and Treasure Sale to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Furniture, vintage, crafts, books, vinyl LP’s, kitchen, clothing by the bag and more. Items priced to sell. Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 11559 N. Atlas Road, Hayden. Free. (208) 292-3818.

SpoKenya Run and Walk – A 7K run/walk benefitting Spring of Hope International in their mission to provide clean water and spiritual growth in Kenya. For more information, visit spokenyarun.org or springhope.org. Saturday, 8 a.m. Life Center Church, 1202 N Government Way. $30. (509) 327-4422.

Northern Charity Golf Tournament – Charity golf tournament to benefit Special Olympics Idaho. For more information or to sponsor the event, visit specialolympicsidaho.org. Friday, July 28, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Links Golf Club, 10623 N. Chase Road, Post Falls. $125/person; $500/team.

Dinner Party and Fundraiser for Glow Children – A beautiful, inspirational evening with writer and philanthropist Kiantha Duncan. Proceeds will go to benefit Glow Children to support high-quality child care and educational opportunities for impoverished members of the community. Friday, July 28, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Montvale Event Center, 1017 W. First Ave. $150. (509) 413-2915.

Run for Youth Fun Run and Festival – A family-friendly event aimed at raising funds to create leaders in Spokane’s poorest neighborhoods. Fun Run (5K or 1 mile) will be followed a carnival, ninja warrior kids course, food trucks and music. Register at spokaneyfc.org/event/run-for-youth. Saturday, July 29, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. $15. (509) 625-6200.

Women’s Self Defense Seminar and Fundraiser – Female-only self-defense seminar. Learn how to defend against common attacks and feel safer with improved situational awareness. A portion of the proceeds goes to UGM Crisis Shelter for Women and Children. Saturday, July 29, Noon-2:30 p.m. Krav Maga Spokane, 116 E. Augusta Ave. $55. (509) 326-2166.