Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cameron J. E. Wilson and Olivia F. Riddle, both of Spokane.

Anthony A. Saso and Jerry W. Schreck, both of Spokane Valley.

Wesley A. Johnson, of Spokane, and Keithandra K. R. Hillsbery, of Fairfield.

Brandon T. Rebstock and Vanessa L. Santorsola, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph D. Brangwin, of Tum Tum, and Alexis M. Ramirez, of Spokane.

Ty W. Sanders and Kerstin M. Way, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Zachary C. Coleman, of El Dorado Hills, Calif., and Kimberly S. Brooking, of Spokane.

Jarradd W. Morley and Marilyn M. Richard, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob M. Knight and April C. Mariano, both of Deer Park.

Devin K. Helgeson, of Spokane, and Danielle M. Colley, of Cheney.

Scott L. Taradash and Siowyean E. Metheny, both of Chicago.

Tanner J. Thomas and Chelsea R. Craig, both of Spokane.

Lydia C. Newell and Angela M. Amos, both of Spokane.

Tyler D. Jordan, of Mead and Natalia Petrova, of Spokane.

Ryan S. Jenkin and Kathryn R. Schuller, both of Spokane Valley.

Chase A. Thames and Sarah A. Davis, both of Spokane.

Joseph M. Heitman, of Pullman, and Marisa A. Olsen, of Spokane.

Rudy L. Marsh and Stephanie D. C. Davis, both of Spokane.

Mark R. Kuznetsov and Cassandra A. Teague, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachary T. Williams and Liv I. Gruber, both of Quincy.

Brady R. Lamberson and Shelby B. Ferris, both of Colbert.

Gregory G. Dellino and Maria R. Noon, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Lisa Homb v. Jashedan Dallas, restitution of premises.

NW Management LLC v. Erika Barba, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Jacob Doyle, property damages.

Progressive Northwestern Insurance Company v. Melinda L. Harkins, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

American Express National Bank v. Susan Workman, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Zachary Lavelle, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Karen Osterman, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. John R. Soura, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Kaitlyn Bank, money claimed owed.

Soraya Hanson v. Freddy Milne, restitution of premises.

Lamora Billings v. David V. Onishchuk, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Craig Bergmann v. Rodney Skillman, Lori Hoyle and Freddie Mercer, complaint for damages.

R.M. v. Inland Northwest Council, Boy Scouts of America, complaint for damages.

Mark Shiers v. BNSF Railway Co., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Burton, Gail and Jason

Anderson, Stacee E. and Neven, Darin E.

Miller, Sophia S. L. and Adam R.

Barr, Allison M. and Michael J.

Bradbury, Sandra L. and Robert E.

Womack, Jenny M. and Steven H.

Buts, Yevgeniy and Lyubov

Seidel, Sarah M. and Ryan A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Christopher A. Tudor, 40; 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Jeffrey A. Hooper, 41; $300 in restitution, 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Bryan D. Larson, 41; 90 days in jail, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Michael J. Trout, 26; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Jeffrey J. Johnson, 33; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Andrea N. Olson, 33; 100 days in jail with credit given for 100 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Anthony E. Ballentine, 38; 78 days in jail with credit given for 78 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Andrew Christensen, 23; 57 days in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering and criminal mischief.

Ernest D. Parish, 21; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Trevor M.T. Gormley, 37; 73 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, second-degree domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment and making a false statement to a public servant.

Alexandra J. Slack, 28; $200 in restitution, three months in jail with credit given for 61 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Christopher C. Harris, 40; 102 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic assault and second-degree child molestation.