Benny & Joon & Johnny Depp.

Thirty years ago, “Benny & Joon” — a romantic comedy starring Mary Stuart
Masterson, Aidan Quinn, Julianne Moore and featuring, in his first major
leading role, a 30-year-old Johnny Depp — was playing in theaters
nationwide.
The movie, which received critical praise — especially for Depp's
performance — had been filmed right here in Spokane.
Hollywood's Top 20 Box-office Draws
The-Numbers.com ranks Johnny Depp No. 12 on its list of top
ticket-selling actors. He's starred in 52 movies that have generated
$3.69 million domestically: an average of $70.9 million per film.
It's worth noting that half of the Top 20 list are actors who have
appeared in multiple Marvel Comics films over the years. Eleven, if you
count Vin Diesel, who supplies the voice of Groot in the “Guardians of
the Galaxy” Marvel movies.
Celebrating 'Benny And Joon'
The film will be celebrated Saturday at the Garland Theater with a
screening of the movie, a short film commemorating the filming and a
live Q&A featuring some of the cast and crew.
linktr.ee/bennyandjoonspokane
Johnny Depp's 30 Best-selling Films
Depp's bankability is the result of his appearance in the popular
“Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Alice in Wonderland” films.
An Oddball Romantic Comedy
Johnny Depp plays Sam, an eccentric and
illiterate young man who comes to live with Benny and Joon, who are
brothers and sisters. In fact, Joon “wins” him by losing a poker game. If
that seems odd, just wait: The movie is just getting started.
Sam has a completely different way of doing everything: He idolizes
silent film comedians, performs cute little tricks with his hat and
cooks perfect grilled cheese sandwiches ... with a laundry iron.
Sam's odd approach to live comes in handy in dealing with Joon -
— played by Mary Stuart Masterson — who has a
mental issue of some sort.
Some movie reviewers called her “schizophrenic” because, at some point,
she says she hears voices. But experts have said she seems to be on the
autism spectrum instead.
In fact, some viewers might find the film's treatment of Joon's illness
offensive. Even so, Sam displays a knack for dealing with Joon and her
particular condition and the two soon fall in love.
Aidan Quinn plays Benny, Joon's protective
brother who has put his own life on hold to deal with Joon's needs.
Julianne Moore is Ruthie, a waitress in a local
diner who takes it upon herself to pull Aidan out of his self-imposed
shell
Oliver Platt plays Eric, Benny's friend and
business partner at the auto repair shop Benny owns in Spokane.
Originally, Laura Dern was to play Joon and her boyfriend at the
time, Woody Harrelson, was to play Benny. Not long before filming
began, Dern dropped out and Harrelson left to star in “Indecent
Proposal.” This prompted MGM Pictures to sue Harrelson for $5
million. The suit was eventually settled out of court. Masterson was
brought in days before cameras began rolling.
Joon likes to paint. Much of the artwork you see in the movie was
painted by Masterson herself.
In the original script, Joon burned down the house in which she and
Benny lived.
Depp — who's right-handed — used his left hand while filming the
scene in which he's trying to write. This helped him appear to be
unable to write.
Featured in “Benny & Joon” was a 1988 song called “I'm Gonna Be 500
Miles” by a Scottish duo, the Proclaimers. Re-released as a single,
the song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The movie was filmed in Spokane and featured sites like Riverfront
Park, Ferguson's Café and the Maple Street Bridge. A few locals
appeared in minor roles.