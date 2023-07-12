Do It Yourself or Not?: Repair a window pane

By Gene and Katie Hamilton Tribune Content Agency

Maybe it was a flyaway baseball that sailed through a window, who knows or will admit to it? The job of repairing a broken glass windowpane in a family home is a common one. And a broken windowpane is an open invitation to bugs and breezes, not to mention intruders, so the job should be tackled as soon as possible. If the damage is in a removable sash, you can take it to a glass repair service, but if it’s in a permanently fixed window you have to work on it in place.

A handyman will charge $126, including labor and material, to replace a 24-by-27-inch pane in a double-hung single pane window. But you can buy the materials for $30, make the repair, and pocket a 76% saving.

The materials include a new pane of glass, glazier points (also called glaziers push posts), and window glazing putty, all found at a hardware store or home center. You’ll need a screwdriver and pliers to remove the broken pane and old glazing putty. Be careful working with glass, and wear eye protection and heavy gloves to keep small glass pieces from harming you.

To make the repair, first clean the perimeter of the frame with a scraper, then use a steel measuring tape to find the length and width of the opening and have the glass cut 1/8-inch smaller. Run a bead of putty around the perimeter and press the replacement glass into it. Secure the glass in the pane by tapping glazier points into the sash with a hammer, then apply putty around the edge of the glass with your fingers, and smooth with a putty knife.

