Spokane’s Alek Jacob makes MLB debut for San Diego Padres

Alek Jacob made his big league debut on Saturday, while it didn’t last long, it couldn’t have gone much better.

Spokane’s Jacob, a North Central High and Gonzaga alum, faced one batter and picked up his first career strikeout for the San Diego Padres against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Jacob took the mound at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia in the fifth inning, after starter Ryan Weathers a double to Bryce Harper. Jacob threw two balls and got behind 3-1 against Alec Bohm, before freezing him with a 87 MPH sinker over the middle of the plate for a strikeout.

The Padres called up Jacob on July 7 from Double-A San Antonio. He was selected in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB draft.