Sun., July 16, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore OR San Francisco at Cincinnati MLB
6:40 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle FS1 / Root
Basketball, High School boys
2 p.m.: Big Time Finale ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Big Time Finale ESPN
Basketball, NBA Summer League
6 p.m.: Championship Game: Cleveland vs. Houston ESPN
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
