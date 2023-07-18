In-N-Out to stop workers masking up

In-N-Out Burger, the California-based restaurant chain, will soon prohibit employees at its locations in five states from wearing a mask unless they obtain a doctor’s note, a company customer service representative confirmed Tuesday.

The rule will go into effect Aug. 14 for employees at the chain’s locations in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. Employees who then choose to wear a mask will be required to use an N95 provided by the company.

In-N-Out Burger did not immediately respond to email and phone messages Tuesday.

In California, which has a law preventing employers from banning masks, and in Oregon, In-N-Out will continue to allow employees to wear masks if they choose, but they may only wear company-provided N95s.

Warner Music, TikTok partner

Warner Music Group and TikTok announced a wide-ranging partnership, giving the popular video app access to the music giant’s repertoire and creating potential new revenue opportunities for artists and songwriters.

The deal announced on Tuesday will expand the level of partnership between the two, harnessing TikTok’s revenue generation and promotion capabilities and deepening artists’ engagement with the social media company’s huge audience of passionate music fans, the companies said in a statement.

The companies also agreed to a licensing deal for TikTok Music, a subscription streaming service that recently launched in Indonesia and Brazil, with plans for further expansion in other markets. TikTok, which has more than a billion users around the world, is owned by ByteDance.

As TikTok has grown in popularity, it has become one of the music industry’s most powerful kingmakers and has started to profit from its popularity. Record labels have been pushing the social media giant to give them a greater share of revenue generated from the advertisements that run alongside user-created music videos like dance performances.

Vision Institute to host opening

Vision Institute Northwest is having a grand-opening event 4-7 p.m. Thursday for its new clinic at 11919 W. Sunset Highway, Suite E, in Airway Heights.

The business also has eye clinics at 12 E. Rowan Ave., suite No. 1, in Spokane and at 12121 E. Broadway Ave., building No. 1, in Spokane Valley. Vision institute also operates a facility in Bellevue.

Thursday’s event will include appetizers and refreshments as well as giveaways and raffles, including a grand prize of eye glasses with premium lenses and frame of the winner’s choice.

Editor’s note: The above brief, originally published in Tuesday’s paper, appears here with the correct address of the event.

From staff and wire reports