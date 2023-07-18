The Beginning and the End of Don't Ask, Don't Tell

President Bill Clinton announces his new policy on gays in the military on July 19, 1993. (CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY)

One of several issues raised during the 1992 presidential election was bringing an end to the military's longstanding ban on gays serving the military. Every Democratic candidate — including the winner of that fall's election — had pledged to pursue change. And despite his efforts to keep his administration — and the media — focused on economic issues, the ban continued to be a hot topic. Shortly after Clinton took office in January 1993, the New York Times reported that a possible change was “causing more heart-burning in the military than women in combat.”

Clinton called a meeting with his Joint Chiefs of Staff. They were against changing the policy but were also opposed to an idea floating around Congress, to reinforce the policy into federal law. The chiefs acknowledged there were thousands of gay men and women serving with distinction in the military but letting them serve openly would be “prejudicial to good order and discipline,” said Colin Powell, Clinton's chief military adviser. Clinton countered that it had cost the military $500 million over the past decade or so to kick 17,000 homosexuals out of the service and that polls showed that 60% of Americans favored relaxing the ban.