Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Edwin E. Garcia, of Redwood City, California and Perry E. Gotzian, of Spokane.

Cameron L. Andrews and Jocelyn M. Taylor, both of Spokane.

Gage M. E. Houghton and Cassandra J. Miles, both of Spokane.

Slater P. Heckman and Mariah S. Lynn, both of Glendale, Arizona.

David R. Stice and Carmen M. Foster, both of Spokane.

Christopher R. Dorsey and Zoe C. Gaetano, both of Spokane.

Jared M. Freedland, of Spokane and Madison L. Fischer, of Spokane Valley.

Jay T. Gould and Erin N. Jones, both of Spokane.

Tanner K. Veillette and Shelby S. C. Maneer, both of Post Falls.

Franklin D. W. Lukas and Dakota L. Hanson, both of Chattaroy.

Josiah R. Neale, of Reardan, and Reagan A. Starks, of Clayton.

Joshua B. Ulrich and Quinn K. Laulainen, both of Cheney.

Kenneth J. Cooper and Kristina R. Ramirez, both of Athol.

Colin S. Colquhoun and Erin N. Armbruster, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Tucker B. Odegaard and Ashtin R. Luedtke, both of Waverly, Washington.

Orlin L. V. Rodriguez, of Deer Park, and Jhoana Romero, of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Capital Realty Group v. Christian Varela, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group v. Suzanne Tipton, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group v. Tyler Debevec, restitution of premises.

Starlite Community LLC v. Jesse Dahm, restitution of premises.

Nicole DeRose v. Gerry L. Teasley, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Nicholas Cornelius, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Sandra Bonn Hebenthal, restitution of premises.

Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. John Wing, restitution of premises.

Judith Ewald v. R and R Holiday R.V. Inc., complaint for damages.

John Lawler v. J.D. Wolfe LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McConkey, Shirley A. and Michael K.

Bedford, Marina Y. and Dashawn D.

Halpern, Carmen and Lloyd

Carter, Kyle A. and Jensen, Christina N.

Wood, Tyler L. and Kathryn H.

Clark, Benjamin B. and Kayla A.

George, Bartholomew E. and Stacy M. K.

Lemery, Ainslee and Ryan D.

Graves, Martina D. and Andrew T.

Bonthuis, Michael K. and Kelli D.

Muncherian, Andrew T. and Pruchnic, Dylan C.

Stutts Rodriguez, Kathryn G. and Rodriguez, Ronald A.

Glover, Leonard D. and Abdulkareem, Rasha M.

Deleon Guerrero, Cristin J. C. and Alfonso

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Brandon D. McCormick, 28; $600 in restitution, 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

Justin A. Toombs, 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering, two counts of harassment, two counts of violation of order and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Alicia J. Clark, 33; 46 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

David P. Nieman, 33; 297 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Juan F. Garcia, 26; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Tavis R. Davis, 39; 49 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Lamar S. Robertson, 36; 39 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Nathan L. Bremer, 45; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Kiana E. Oliver, 23; $1,504 in restitution, nine months in jail with credit given for 161 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree organized retail theft.

Bradley A. Hughes, 25; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning and theft of a firearm.

Christopher L. Bouge, also known as Christopher L. Freeman, 44; 27.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Alicia J. Clark, 33; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Judge John O. Cooney

Edward A. Martinez, 22; 324 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree murder.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Elizabeth L. Ford-Campbell, 39; eight days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Franklin M. Gordon, 41; 20 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Bryan D. Larson, 41; 47 days in jail, theft, third-degree theft, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Jacob D. McCampbell, 21; 57 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Brittany L. Orcutt, 28; 25 days in jail, malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Taylor J. Ostin, 25; 23 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Harmony F. Ouimette, 25; five days in jail, fourth-degree assault and telephone harassment.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Sean I. Swanson, 31; 19 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and protection order violation.

Curt A. Virgilio, 46; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Cody R. Woods, 36; 202 days in jail, protection order violation.

Richard W. Woolsey, 34; 223 days in jail, protection order violation.