Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Melissa A. Rowse and Jessica A. Vega, both of Spokane.

Rickey A. Warrior and Jessica N. Frederick, both of Spokane Valley.

Austin G. Denney and Nichole E. Richardson, both of Spokane.

Zachary A. Espinoza and Abigail L. Points, both of Spokane Valley.

Pierce L. Claassen, of Spokane, and Natalie M. Hayes, of Spokane Valley.

Aleksandr V. Klimok and Zoia S. Serhiienko, both of Spokane.

Christopher J. Hardt and Kelsey E. Hartman, both of Rathdrum.

Trevin R. Larsen and Tori M. Hostetter, both of Hayden.

James E. Quinn and Hesti P. Sari, both of Spokane Valley.

Victor E. D. Bautista and Libby D. Lyons, both of Spokane.

Warren G. Salt and Bobbie L. Moore, both of Colorado Springs.

Liam E. McGovern and Darla M. McGovern, both of Deer Park.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

John Solomon v. Mitchell Bonneville, restitution of premises.

Nickola R. Gab v. Sherri Kish, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Renee Knopf, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Thomas Allen, restitution of premises.

Deborah K. Giacalone v. Michael L. Clevenger, seeking quiet title.

Lindeke Rental LLC v. Sean Lambert, restitution of premises.

Daniel Kerns v. Frank McGinnis, A and K Logistics Inc. and Phillips Feed Service Inc., complaint.

Deese Property Management LLC v. Alyssa Samuels.

Kevin Winzeler v. Naomi Crofoot, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

London, Gerald B. and Cecilia L.

Bullion, Cassandra K. and Alexx J. R.

Kane, William D. and Karen S.

Smith, Teri L. C. and Erik P. P.

Alberts, Karin A. and Bradley J.

Reik, Victoria V. and Rashford, Seth M.

Hale, Jerrel R. and Rachel L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Matthew Estes, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

James W. Rackliff, 24; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Tracy Forder, 42; three months in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary.

Jeremiah Henneberry, 35; $993 in restitution, 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Amy J. Johnson, Moses Lake; debts of $81,441.

Kevin M. Reinking, Spokane; debts of $42,252.

Jennifer M. Grizzle, Spokane; debts of $25,882.

Joseph C. Bourg, Jr., Spokane; debts of $380,281.

Jordyn E. Etue, Quincy; debts of $430,372.

Jon M. Rabaglia, Spokane; debts of $30,109.

TaSean E. M. Witherwax, Spokane; debts of $10,864.

Lloyd L. and Wendy D. Cronin, Spokane; debts of $28,794.

Melissa J. King, Spokane; debts of $41,388.

Emily E. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $95,714.

Lyndsay M. Nicesmith, Deer Park; debts not listed.

Jennifer P. Starkweather, Spokane; debts of $40,591

Wage-earner petitions

Matthew D. and Michelle N. Tracht, Almira; debts of $728,814.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Mac M. Daly, 48; 17 days in jail, second-degree reckless burning.

Matheau C. Edwards, 38; 26 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Dustin W. Goodpaster, 33; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Norman T. Jarvis, 30; 12 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Britany L. Kramer, 38; 11 days in jail, reckless endangerment.

Twyla L. Lubben, 30; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Marcie J. Michael, 51; 21 days in jail, displaying a weapon and third-degree malicious mischief.

Gatlin B. Orton, 27; 16 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Asukulu I. Yakobo, 58; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

James R. Proctor, 27; 56 days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Christine M. Novak, 28; 18 days in jail, reckless driving, second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree theft and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Yevgeniy V. Lashkay, 34; 30 days in jail with credit given for eight days served, reckless driving.