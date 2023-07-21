‘Saving Private Ryan’ and other must experience war films

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

The reviews shortly after the release of Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan” hit screens, gushed about the film’s realism.

My father, who had the misfortune of turning 18, just prior to the bombing of Pearl Harbor, spent all of World War II in the U.S. Army. We watched “Saving Private Ryan” together.

My dad noted how Spielberg nailed the tone and feel of a period he left in his past, but spoke about whenever he was asked about his experiences. That was quite a contrast from many other veterans, who preferred not to revisit the most traumatic periods of their lives. My father was impressed with Spielberg’s attention to detail.

The scenes in which soldiers suffered lost limbs and cradled their innards brought back memories my father tried to, but could never, forget. The opening sequence, the invasion of Normandy, is one of the greatest initial moments of any film. But what hit many veterans and moviegoers in the gut was all of the hardships soldiers endured and the same goes for the civilians that were caught in the crossfire.

The visceral “Saving Private Ryan” is one of the finest war films of all time but there are a number of movies about escalating conflict that are on a similar level.

War movie enthusiasts should check out 1985’s “Come and See,” which is about a young Russian boy who joins resistance fighters to combat German forces during World War II. However, he discovers that he’s soon well over his head in a violent conflict. “Come and See” is a heavy and uncompromising nightmare come to life.

“Patton,” which hit screens in 1970, is well worth watching just for George C. Scott’s performance. Scott is larger than life but that’s apt since Gen. Patton routinely sucked up all of the air in every room he set foot in during his storied career.

1989’s “Glory” is arguably the greatest Civil War film. The film focuses on an all-black volunteer company fighting for the North. There’s an extra layer of emotion since slavery was a key issue to why the war was fought. Denzel Washington and Matthew Broderick deliver exceptional performances.

“Das Boot,” which was released in 1981, isn’t for those who are claustrophobic. Most of the action takes place on a German submarine during World War II. The tension and deadly nature of combat are conveyed but so is the boredom and tedium of life during wartime, which isn’t easy to depict.

“The Bridge on the River Kwai” of 1957 won Best Picture for good reason. The film remains powerful, exciting and unpredictable. The focus is on prisoners of war as they construct a bridge for their Japanese captors during World War II. The futility of war is evident.

Stanley Kubrick was only 29 when “Paths of Glory” hit screens, also in 1957. It’s one of the finest World War I movies of all time. It follows a trial where three men are tried as scapegoats for an entire unit’s perceived failure during a trench offensive in 1916. The opening battle sequence is harrowing but not on the level of “Saving Private Ryan.”

And then there is Kubrick’s penultimate film, 1987’s “Full Metal Jacket.” The first 45 minutes during boot camp are flawless. The second half, in Vietnam, is just as tense. “Full Metal Jacket” perfectly illustrates how war is dehumanizing and traumatic.

“The Deer Hunter,” which was released in 1978, is a devastating three-act story about a group of Western Pennsylvanians. The first part covers the hard-working, blue-collar folk scraping by in the rust belt. The middle focuses on their Vietnam experience and the last third reveals how their lives are permanently damaged by war. It is a brilliant anti-war film, which screams how those who survive war are also casualties.

“Apocalypse Now” made a big splash in 1979. The Vietnam War film is surreal and hallucinatory but ultimately anti-war with a number of amazing performances, none better than Marlon Brando.

Arguably the greatest war movie takes us back to Spielberg with 1993’s “Schindler’s List.” It’s the true story of Oskar Schindler, a businessman, who had a courageous response to the Nazi’s plan to exterminate Jews. Schindler spent his personal fortune in order to save more than 1,000 Jewish lives during the holocaust.

It’s a difficult film to watch but it should be required viewing. Spielberg, who is so adept at making emotional films, tugs at the heartstrings throughout “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan.” The latter is a wonderful and heartfelt tribute to the “Greatest Generation,” which is unlike any other American demographic.