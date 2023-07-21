The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
77°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Washington records

July 21, 2023 Updated Fri., July 21, 2023 at 10:13 p.m.

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Koral J. Halperin and Koree L. Calkins, both of Spokane.

David W. Noah and Madeleine L. Elliott, both of Post Falls.

Bartolomeo F. Zanco, of Liberty Lake, and Diana M. Calhoon, of Spokane Valley.

Bryan A. Estill and Kathryn M. Stewart, both of Spokane.

Tyler A. Davis, of Liberty Lake, and Victoria Nong, of Spokane Valley.

Wade R. Flores and Emily S. Leach, both of Otis Orchards.

Ethan M. Haynes and Jamie M. Reynolds, both of Spokane.

Tanner A. J. Decker-Haynes and Stephanie R. Kociela, both of Spokane.

Ryan C. Hooper and Madison H. Oliver, both of Spokane.

Ryan D. Hayek, of Spokane, and Megan M. Rubright, of Greenacres.

Raymond A. Volk and Savannah L. A. Dierks, both of Spokane.

Adam L. Mast and Melissa L. Pangborn, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Kyle J. Mann v. Tara McKenzie, restitution of premises.

Dannette and James Allen v. Teresa Brown and Jeffery Peterson, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Knoll, Jared W. and Naomi

Hoffman, Hilary and Daniel

Ferrante, Amber M. and Brian A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Laurie Goretski, 46; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree domestic assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Samantha C. Baker, also known as Samantha C. Jones, 30; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Brendan W. Smith, 27; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and violation of order.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.