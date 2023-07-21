Washington records
July 21, 2023 Updated Fri., July 21, 2023 at 10:13 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Koral J. Halperin and Koree L. Calkins, both of Spokane.
David W. Noah and Madeleine L. Elliott, both of Post Falls.
Bartolomeo F. Zanco, of Liberty Lake, and Diana M. Calhoon, of Spokane Valley.
Bryan A. Estill and Kathryn M. Stewart, both of Spokane.
Tyler A. Davis, of Liberty Lake, and Victoria Nong, of Spokane Valley.
Wade R. Flores and Emily S. Leach, both of Otis Orchards.
Ethan M. Haynes and Jamie M. Reynolds, both of Spokane.
Tanner A. J. Decker-Haynes and Stephanie R. Kociela, both of Spokane.
Ryan C. Hooper and Madison H. Oliver, both of Spokane.
Ryan D. Hayek, of Spokane, and Megan M. Rubright, of Greenacres.
Raymond A. Volk and Savannah L. A. Dierks, both of Spokane.
Adam L. Mast and Melissa L. Pangborn, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Kyle J. Mann v. Tara McKenzie, restitution of premises.
Dannette and James Allen v. Teresa Brown and Jeffery Peterson, complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Knoll, Jared W. and Naomi
Hoffman, Hilary and Daniel
Ferrante, Amber M. and Brian A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony Hazel
Laurie Goretski, 46; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree domestic assault.
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Samantha C. Baker, also known as Samantha C. Jones, 30; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Brendan W. Smith, 27; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and violation of order.
