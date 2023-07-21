Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Koral J. Halperin and Koree L. Calkins, both of Spokane.

David W. Noah and Madeleine L. Elliott, both of Post Falls.

Bartolomeo F. Zanco, of Liberty Lake, and Diana M. Calhoon, of Spokane Valley.

Bryan A. Estill and Kathryn M. Stewart, both of Spokane.

Tyler A. Davis, of Liberty Lake, and Victoria Nong, of Spokane Valley.

Wade R. Flores and Emily S. Leach, both of Otis Orchards.

Ethan M. Haynes and Jamie M. Reynolds, both of Spokane.

Tanner A. J. Decker-Haynes and Stephanie R. Kociela, both of Spokane.

Ryan C. Hooper and Madison H. Oliver, both of Spokane.

Ryan D. Hayek, of Spokane, and Megan M. Rubright, of Greenacres.

Raymond A. Volk and Savannah L. A. Dierks, both of Spokane.

Adam L. Mast and Melissa L. Pangborn, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Kyle J. Mann v. Tara McKenzie, restitution of premises.

Dannette and James Allen v. Teresa Brown and Jeffery Peterson, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Knoll, Jared W. and Naomi

Hoffman, Hilary and Daniel

Ferrante, Amber M. and Brian A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Laurie Goretski, 46; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree domestic assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Samantha C. Baker, also known as Samantha C. Jones, 30; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Brendan W. Smith, 27; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and violation of order.