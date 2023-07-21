Washington to receive portion of Forest Service grants

From staff reports

From staff reports

The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday that the agency, under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is investing $33.9 million in forest conservation in Washington and Oregon.

The four projects to receive funds include the Kittitas Working Forest Project, which will receive $5.7 million from Land and Water Conservations Funds to protect 5,870 acres of land. The aim of the project is to protect the Cabin Creek watershed, provide sustainable timber harvests and preserve a critical-habitat corridor for wolves and spotted owls, according to a news release.

Also in Washington, the Mt. Adams Forest (Phase 1) will receive $8.25 million from the Inflation Reduction Act. Those funds will be used to conserve 6,378 acres of forests. Managers hope to support the state’s forest workforces, protect the drinking water supply for Trout Lake and provide habitat for fish and wildlife.

The Forest Service is also allocating nearly $10 million, from two funding sources, to protect 10,964 acres along the Minam River in Oregon.

In addition, the Tualatin Mountain Forest Project will get $10.25 million to establish a working-research forest owned by Oregon State University.

The Forest Legacy Program, administered by USDA, is a conservation program that encourages the protection of privately owned forest lands through conservation easements or land purchases.

For more on how the Forest Service works with states to conserve forestlands through this program, visit the Forest Legacy program webpage.

Surplus elk permits available

Hunters interested in signing up for elk permits left over from Montana’s permit drawing can do so until Aug. 4.

This new process for the sale of surplus licenses began in 2020 in response to issues in years past. The old process was vulnerable to long lag times, confusion, and a perception of inequity for those unable to use the first-come, first-served online option, according to a news release.

There is no prerequisite required to sign up for these permits, but if hunters are selected to purchase they must hold a general elk license.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks will contact hunters who are at the top of the list via email with instructions to finalize their purchase within a specified time.

Hunters must finalize the purchase of the license and permit within the timeframe specified in the email, otherwise, the opportunity will be offered to the next hunter on the randomized list.

FWP may offer opportunities that have not sold out through the surplus license list to over-the-counter customers at our internal and external license sale providers.

For more information, contact FWP’s licensing office at 406-444-2950 or fwplic@mt.gov.

Closure lifted in Montana

A partial closure that was put in place at the Manuel Lisa fishing-access site on the Bighorn River has been lifted.

Motorized access is again allowed at the site, but the boat ramp remains closed because of damage sustained in the flooded conditions, according to a news release.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks crews will repair the boat ramp as soon as possible.

High water flows on the river and flooded conditions led state officials temporarily prohibit motorized access at General Custer fishing-access site on June 26.

Partial closures are still in place for Grant Marsh and Arapooish sites on the Bighorn River due to flood conditions.

Walk-in access at these sites is still allowed, but motorized access is prohibited.

These sites will be reopened for motorized access as soon as conditions allow.

For a full list on current FWP site closures and restrictions at myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/allRestrictions