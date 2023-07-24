History for Chron

The first three men to land on the moon returned to Earth with former President Richard Nixon praising them. Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. and Michael Collins landed in the ocean only 9 miles from the USS Hornet. The astronauts were immediately quarantined behind a biological barrier for the remote chance of bringing different lunar germs.

The men were sprayed with disinfectant and scrubbed with a solution similar to bleach while on a raft to the USS Hornet. Their spaceship was hauled onto the boat and brought back to the same building the men were quarantined in. Nixon had to speak to the men through a window, inviting them and their wives to the White House for dinner after quarantine had ended.

Ann M. Rhodes and a friend were picking huckleberries near Priest Lake with their children in the car when one of the kids released the parking brake. Rhodes ran to veer the car towards an embankment instead of a cliff and died from the door impaling her chest.