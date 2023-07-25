Desegregating the Military

On Feb. 12, 1946, 23-year-old Isaac Woodard Jr. was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after serving in the South Pacific during the Second World War. He was mustered out at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia, and caught a Greyhound bus to his home in Winnsboro, South Carolina, when he drew the ire of the bus driver for asking if he could use the restroom at a rest stop near Aiken, South Carolina. The bus driver reported him to the police chief in the next town. The police removed Woodard from the bus, arrested him and beat him repeatedly, gouging out his eyes. He wasn't permitted medical treatment for two days. Woodard

Harry S. Truman (LIBRARY OF CONGRESS) “My God,” exclaimed President Harry Truman when he read about the incident in newspapers. “I had no idea it was as terrible as that. We've got to do something!” And that's how a Missouri Democrat who had a family history linked to the Confederacy and no particular interest in Civil Rights became a believer. Truman created the President's Committee on Civil Rights to look into lynchings and other atrocities that were committed throughout the South and to see what could be done to cut down on racial violence and to begin equalizing Civil Rights. His committee released its report in October 1947. The next February, Truman invited the wrath of his own party — especially Southern Democrats, an in an election year — by setting into motion a number of its recommendations. Among them was banning the military's policy of keeping Black and white servicemen segregated during the two world wars. African Americans had fought with distinction in both conflicts but had been treated poorly and given sub par equipment and housing by their own leaders. That had to end.