Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

55th Annual Art on the Green – Purchase fine art direct from over 130 artists including paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry, clothing, metal sculpture, glass art, handcrafted works in clay, wood, leather, fiber and more. Music performances on two stages, beer and wine garden, and food vendors. Kids can create art in the Children’s Art Garden. Visit artonthegreencda.com for more information. Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. North Idaho College, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free.

Classes/Workshops

Portrait Drawing with Tom Quinn – Begin with the anatomy and proportions of the human head, and move on to creating a convincing likeness. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon. Through Aug. 8. Register at bit.ly/42S0mNu. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $211. (509) 325-1500.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. Wednesdays, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Through Aug. 9. Register at bit.ly/3WnbZK0. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for people who have not taken formal art classes and may need to attain confidence in their drawing skills. Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m. Through Aug. 9. Register at bit.ly/45ecMRp. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Adult Coloring – Bring creativity. Supplies are provided. Adult coloring is known to relax the brain, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve motor skills. Sunday, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Bollywood Dancing – Professional dancer Devika Gates will teach Bollywood dancing. Wear loose clothes and have fun. No prior experience needed. Sunday, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Pottery with Liz Bishop – Students will learn how to throw on the potter’s wheel while learning about the different stages of working with clay including how to glaze. For ages 13 and older. Register at bit.ly/3pXsvnT. Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $170. (509) 325-1500.

Henna Tattoo Painting – Learn the art of henna painting, taught by Natanam Dance School owner Devika Gates. Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

HNMC Summer Jazz Camp – Play rhythm games, vocal and instrumental call and response, sight reading, improvising and group performance, listening assignments, theory, and spontaneous composition exercises. Students will learn songs by ear and via sheet music and learn various skills to perform and solo in a jazz style. Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m. Holy Names Music Center, 3910 W. Custer Drive. $100. (509) 326-9516.

Community Sew-In – Come with a current quilting project to socialize and get advice. Bring sewing machines or hand work, fabric, extension cords, and the love of sewing. Thursdays through the end of August. Noon-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Tea Pots with Collista Krebs – Students will construct a teapot from clay. For ages 12 and older. Register at bit.ly/3pYeE0w. Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $76. (509) 325-1500.

Painting: Compositional Variations on a Theme – Learn to make simple folded book structures, including an X-book, accordion books, and snake books. Use these folded structures to work in a series of related composition using drawing materials and collage. All materials will be supplied. Bring a lunch or snack for break. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 444-5300.

Malleable: Claymation Stop-Motion with Andi Keating – Students will work together to make multiple stop motion animation videos. This class is intended to be as beginner-friendly as possible with both techniques and supplies. Students need to bring a flash drive (minimum of 8 GB). For ages 11 and older. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Through Aug. 26. Register at bit.ly/3MmPLD0. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $70. (509) 325-1500.

Rock Painting – Paint rocks big and small to display in the yard. Supplies will be provided. Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon. Hillyard Library, 4005 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 444-5380.

Figure/Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Learn to draw figures and human bodies with a live model. Register here: bit.ly/3Naf256 Sunday, noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Planting for Birds and Pollinators – Learn all about bringing more birds and beneficial insects to the yard. Talk about plants that make hummingbirds, birds, butterflies and bees go crazy. This class is perfect for those who like to watch the natural wildlife in their yard. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Produce Swap – Drop into the library to share extra fresh homegrown produce and take home something different from another garden. Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday at 10 a.m. See scld.org/events for different library locations. Free.

Sustaining Nature and Gardens with Less Water – Learn about plant options for water conservation, and learn ways to promote a healthy planet in the garden. Learn why pollinators are so important to not only the garden, but the world. Tuesday, 5-6 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $30. (208) 762-4825.

Growing a Garden for All Five Senses – Sue Goetz, award-winning garden designer, teaches how to create a garden to engage all five senses. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – The Master Gardeners can help with a variety of horticulture issues, including plant selection, installation, and maintenance, plant problem diagnosis and treatment, environmentally sound gardening practices, pest identification and management, and effective landscaping practices. Friday, 10 a.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Moss Pole Workshop – Learn all about moss and make a moss pole for house plants. Materials are included with a moss pole, trailing pothos, and terracotta pot. Beverages and snacks are provided. Saturday, 11 a.m. Planted Plant Co., 5320 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $50. (509) 290-6289.

Mushroom Foraging for Beginners – Discuss some common edible mushrooms that grow in the Inland Northwest. Learn how to identify them and their lookalikes, what cautions to take, how to find ideal mushroom habitats, and how to cook and preserve them. Saturday, 2-4 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.