Literary Calendar

LINC Bus Mobile Library Visit – The LINC bus mobile library has books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and more to checkout; computers and printers to use; Wi-Fi internet access; and special programs. The bus visits parks, schools, churches, festivals and other locations in Spokane County. To find out where the LINC bus is headed next, visit scld.org/locations/linc or call (509) 893-8407. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Get Lit! Book Club – July’s book selection is “Sister Tongue” by Farnaz Fatemi. This club meets the last Sunday of every month. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Author Kate Lebo discusses her newly updated cookbook “Pie School,” complete with a pie-making demonstration. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Author Storytime with Amanda Flayer Chif – A special Wednesday storytime with Amanda Flayer Chif, reading from her book “TAN.” Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Market Day Story Time – Weekly story time and craft activities during the Perry Thursday Market. Pop into the event space to hear bookseller Maria read stories with a craft to follow. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Well-Read Evening Book Club – August’s book choice is “Counterfeit” by Kristin Chen. The group meets every first Thursday. 6-7 p.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 215-2265.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Local author Michelle Eames will discuss her book, “Riding Lessons: Things I Learned While Horsing Around.” Listen live on the Page Turner Show on KYRS Thin Air Community Radio, at 88.1 and 92.3 FM, or streamed at kyrs.org. Friday, 1 p.m. KYRS/Thin Air Community Radio, 35 W. Main Ave., Suite 340. Free. (509) 747-3012.

First Friday Poetry 3-Minute Open Mic – A free speech, uncensored event for all to read and listen. Attendees who wish to participate are given three minutes of time to speak. Friday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Scribbler’s Society Writing Club – Discuss writing, share work, and find inspiration with fellow writers. All ages welcome. If interested in joining the email list, please email lmoore@cdalibrary.org for more information. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Iced Tea and Porch Reads – Sample iced teas with different flavors from Elz Teas and Tea Market, and get book suggestions that pair well with them. Register at slcd.org/events. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2-3 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.