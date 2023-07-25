The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

July 25, 2023 Updated Tue., July 25, 2023 at 10:03 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root

1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at San Diego or Toronto at L.A. Dodgers MLB

4:10 p.m.: Atlanta at Boston ESPN

5:10 p.m.: Texas at Houston MLB

6:45 p.m.: Oakland at San Francisco MLB

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota NBA

Golf

4 a.m. (Thursday): Senior Open Championship Golf

Soccer, men’s club

8 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Portland at UANL FS1

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

5 a.m.: Ireland vs. Canada FS1

6 p.m.: Netherlands vs. United States Fox 28

12:30 a.m. (Thursday): Vietnam vs. Portugal FS1

3 a.m.: (Thursday): Nigeria vs. Australia FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

