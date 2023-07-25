On the air
July 25, 2023 Updated Tue., July 25, 2023 at 10:03 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root
1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at San Diego or Toronto at L.A. Dodgers MLB
4:10 p.m.: Atlanta at Boston ESPN
5:10 p.m.: Texas at Houston MLB
6:45 p.m.: Oakland at San Francisco MLB
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota NBA
Golf
4 a.m. (Thursday): Senior Open Championship Golf
Soccer, men’s club
8 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Portland at UANL FS1
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
5 a.m.: Ireland vs. Canada FS1
6 p.m.: Netherlands vs. United States Fox 28
12:30 a.m. (Thursday): Vietnam vs. Portugal FS1
3 a.m.: (Thursday): Nigeria vs. Australia FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
