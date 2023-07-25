Social Calendar

Salvation Army Backpacks for Kids – Through July, Nomnom Convenience Store will be collecting funds for Backpacks for Kids to benefit 4,000 local students K-12. Donate at any Nomnom location. Ends Monday.

Scramble for Hospice Golf Tournament – A day of golf at the Indian Canyon Golf Course to benefit Hospice of Spokane. Sign up as a team or as an individual, and includes greens fee, cart, prizes and lunch. Register at bit.ly/43IeU2y. Friday, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Indian Canyon Golf Course, 4304 W. West Drive. $150. (509) 747-5353.

Rotary on the Rocks: Brewery Olympics Fundraiser – Compete in games with drink in hand, including beer pong, cornhole, ax throwing and more. Proceeds will benefit charitable causes in the North Idaho community. Saturday, 3-6 p.m. Outpost Brewing, 1710 N. Fourth St., Suite 115, Coeur d’Alene. $25. (208) 930-1066.

The Grape Escape: Ladies Night – Rosemary Manor will be selling wine by the glass. There will be premier vendors including permanent jewelry, pampering services, unique gifts from local artisans and savory small bites to enjoy. Benefits will go to Safe Harbor, a local anti-human trafficking nonprofit. Aug. 10, 5-8 p.m. 763 S. Manor Heights Drive, Post Falls. $35. (208) 819-3563.

Woman’s Club Brewfest 2023 – Attendees will sample the best in local Spokane craft brewing with Mountain Lakes Brewing Company and more. Beer tastings, music, and food pairings. Proceeds help preserve the historic building and fulfill the mission of the Woman’s Club of Spokane. Aug. 13, 2-6 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. GA/$35; VIP/$55. (509) 838-5667.