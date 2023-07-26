Washington State football releases fall camp schedule
July 26, 2023 Updated Wed., July 26, 2023 at 9:49 p.m.
From staff reports
PULLMAN – Washington State is just about ready to start football season. First up for the Cougars is fall camp, which starts next week, according to a release from the school.
Their first practice is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Rogers Practice Field. They’ll return to action the next morning. Those two practices will be helmets-only, according to the school, before players pull on shoulder pads for practice No. 3 on Aug. 4.
For practice No. 4 and on, the Cougars will practice with full pads until the end of camp, which is set for Aug. 19, when WSU will hold its second scrimmage of camp. The first is slated for Aug. 12.
The Spokesman-Review will have extensive coverage from camp.
