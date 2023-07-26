The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  NCAA

Washington State football releases fall camp schedule

July 26, 2023 Updated Wed., July 26, 2023 at 9:49 p.m.

Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert high fives offensive lineman Grant Stephens (76) during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review) Buy this photo
By Greg Woods gregw@spokesman.com(785) 340-5402

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Washington State is just about ready to start football season. First up for the Cougars is fall camp, which starts next week, according to a release from the school.

Their first practice is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Rogers Practice Field. They’ll return to action the next morning. Those two practices will be helmets-only, according to the school, before players pull on shoulder pads for practice No. 3 on Aug. 4.

For practice No. 4 and on, the Cougars will practice with full pads until the end of camp, which is set for Aug. 19, when WSU will hold its second scrimmage of camp. The first is slated for Aug. 12.

The Spokesman-Review will have extensive coverage from camp.

