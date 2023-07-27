Central Valley grad Ryan Rehkow soaks in experience of Big 12 media days as member of BYU

By Stephen Hunt For The Spokesman-Review

ARLINGTON, Texas – More than a week ago, BYU made its first appearance at the Big 12 Conference Football Media Days after officially joining the conference months earlier. One member of the Cougar traveling contingent was junior punter Ryan Rehkow from Spokane Valley.

And Rehkow, who at 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, isn’t built like an average punter, was taking in the entire experience at AT&T Stadium, a venue which has hosted a Super Bowl, the NCAA national championship, and is home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

“This is my first time at this stadium. You walk in and you’re like holy cow, there have been some great games and great players to play on this field,” Rehkow, who averaged 46.2 yards per punt last season with a season-long of 71 yards, said. “It’s crazy to take it all in.”

During the player breakout session with media, Rehkow’s close friend and former roommate junior defensive end Tyler Batty, was sitting to his left, not long after they’d engaged in some good-natured ribbing about which is taller. “I’m listed at 6-6. He’s listed at 6-5,” Rehkow said. “He’s probably (actually) a little taller, but you can’t argue with what the program says. I always remind him of that.”

Batty offered his own take. “Don’t let Ryan fool you. I heard his comments about BYU mismeasuring us. Put us back-to-back and you’ll see the truth,” he joked. “Ryan’s amazing. He and I came in together. He’s an awesome teammate, the hardest worker you’ll find. He’s a great guy, a great friend. It’s just been a pleasure being at BYU together.”

“We lived together for a year and a half, two years. COVID happened and it was just us in town, so we were training together, lived together for another year. Our first snap on a college field was together. I was on the shield and he was punting in 2020 versus Navy. It’s been a cool journey to spend together.”

At Central Valley High School, Rehkow was also a kicker, carrying on a recent family tradition of kicking and punting. Older brother Austin kicked collegiately at Idaho and more recently in the NFL and XFL. However, it’s a path Ryan admits he never really saw himself traversing.

“If you would have told us 10-15 years ago, we were going to be punters and kickers, we probably would have laughed and asked why? We couldn’t have been anything else? I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else,” Rehkow said. “It’s gotten us to school, paid for college and hopefully it’ll take us even more places in the future. It’s definitely a unique route. We take pride in that.”

And now that younger brother Landon, also a punter/kicker, is a BYU true freshman, there are now two Rehkows on the Cougar roster, a welcome change for Ryan. “It’s definitely a change for sure, but I love having him there. My first three years, football was the place I’d go to feel like I’m away from everything,” Rehkow said. “But now it’s like what the heck? Landon’s here, but it’s awesome. Definitely a change, but we love it. He got here in August 2022. He was gray-shirting last year, getting the weight back on, getting ready.”

Now seeing Landon every day also gives Ryan a daily reminder of how blessed they both are to come from the Spokane Valley, an area known for consistently producing great athletes at both the collegiate and professional level. “It’s cool,” Rehkow said.

“To be able to go back home and remember this is where we grew up, this is where we all learned our crafts and developed our love for the game, when you see those other guys going out and doing good things, you can’t help but be proud. You wish nothing but the best for the guys from your hometown. When you get to go up against them, it’s even more fun.”

Rehkow also admits it’s cool to play a position which is known for having its share of interesting personalities. “Punters are a bit of a different breed, but we want to fit in as well. We want to hit the weights and work out just as hard (as everyone else), but at the end of the day our job is very different from a quarterback or linebacker,” he said. “You stick together, specialists as punters. When you’re warming up pregame, you go over and talk to the other guys to see how things are going. It’s a cool unity to have.”

However, punters are no different from other athletes in that they all aspire to reach that “flow state” where everything about their craft is properly aligned and all they can do is simply execute. “It’s like if you play golf and hit a pure shot. It’s like wow, that just felt good. Punting is the same way,” Rehkow said. “When you hit the sweet spot on the ball and see that thing soaring, it’s like OK, I can launch these things pretty far. That’s a good weapon to have.”

On September 18, 2021, Rehkow achieved punting nirvana when he booted a school-record 83-yarder in a 27-17 win against then No. 19 Arizona State. “That was one punt where you look back and you’re like wow, the stars aligned. We had a good open field and made great contact,” Rehkow recalled. “It’s definitely cool to have that honor, but I want to be known for the consistency and the average as well.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.