History for Chron

Three incumbents’ positions were being vacated in Spokane County before the September primary election, including the state representative position in District 5B. Declarations for 29 county offices and state legislative positions were open to voting. Four incumbent judges were filing for their positions again.

Four new people filed for the state representative position, two Republicans and two Democrats. Former Spokane City Councilman R.H. Lewis and Robert P. Gaspard, traffic manager, filed on the Republican side. Robert L. Gilmore, a teacher, and Louise Jacoby filed as Democrats. A surprising file came from retired colonel Edward P. Anastasio for the county assessor position.

Downtown Spokane joined the new state highway map with a detailed insert of the area. Spokane was the first from the east side of the state to join Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue, Bremerton and Everett. George Reitemeier, the general manager of the Spokane Chamber of Commerce, made the announcement after a meeting with the state department of highways.