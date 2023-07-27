History for Chron
July 27, 2023 Updated Thu., July 27, 2023 at 3:25 p.m.
Three incumbents’ positions were being vacated in Spokane County before the September primary election, including the state representative position in District 5B. Declarations for 29 county offices and state legislative positions were open to voting. Four incumbent judges were filing for their positions again.
Four new people filed for the state representative position, two Republicans and two Democrats. Former Spokane City Councilman R.H. Lewis and Robert P. Gaspard, traffic manager, filed on the Republican side. Robert L. Gilmore, a teacher, and Louise Jacoby filed as Democrats. A surprising file came from retired colonel Edward P. Anastasio for the county assessor position.
Downtown Spokane joined the new state highway map with a detailed insert of the area. Spokane was the first from the east side of the state to join Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue, Bremerton and Everett. George Reitemeier, the general manager of the Spokane Chamber of Commerce, made the announcement after a meeting with the state department of highways.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.