The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
88°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

July 28, 2023 Updated Fri., July 28, 2023 at 3:51 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3 a.m.: F1: Belgian Grand Prix (Sprint Shootout) ESPN2

7:30 a.m.: F1: Belgian Grand Prix (Sprint race) ESPN2

Noon: Xfinity series: Henry 180 NBC

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: Worldwide Express 250 FS1

Baseball, MLB

12:07 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Toronto MLB

1:10 p.m.: Detroit at Miami FS1

4:15 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore Fox 28

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root

Combat sports, UFC

5 p.m.: UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 ABC

Golf

2:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf

6 a.m.: Senior Open Championship CNBC

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open CBS

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

12:30 a.m.: Italy vs. Sweden FS1

3 a.m.: Brazil vs. France Fox 28

5:30 a.m.: Jamaica vs. Panama Fox 28

9:30 p.m.: Morocco vs. Korea Republic Fox 28

Midnight: New Zealand vs. Switzerland Fox 28

Midnight: Philippines vs. Norway FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

5 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports