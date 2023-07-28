On the Air
July 28, 2023 Updated Fri., July 28, 2023 at 3:51 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3 a.m.: F1: Belgian Grand Prix (Sprint Shootout) ESPN2
7:30 a.m.: F1: Belgian Grand Prix (Sprint race) ESPN2
Noon: Xfinity series: Henry 180 NBC
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: Worldwide Express 250 FS1
Baseball, MLB
12:07 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Toronto MLB
1:10 p.m.: Detroit at Miami FS1
4:15 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore Fox 28
5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root
Combat sports, UFC
5 p.m.: UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 ABC
Golf
2:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf
6 a.m.: Senior Open Championship CNBC
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open CBS
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
12:30 a.m.: Italy vs. Sweden FS1
3 a.m.: Brazil vs. France Fox 28
5:30 a.m.: Jamaica vs. Panama Fox 28
9:30 p.m.: Morocco vs. Korea Republic Fox 28
Midnight: New Zealand vs. Switzerland Fox 28
Midnight: Philippines vs. Norway FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
5 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.