Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Gerardo D. A. Garcia and Paula C. J. Flores, both of Spokane.

Justin T. Dreyer and Lauryn M. Bassen, both of Kalispell.

William D. Davis and Marina Pejovic, both of Spokane.

Mauro Escamilla and Kasidi L. McConnell, both of Spokane.

Fabian G. Barela and Myshalae T. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Gabriel E. Cole and Angela J. Simonson, both of Spokane.

Parker M. L. Postlewait and Makayla M. Lefever, both of Colbert.

Matthew C. Bafaro and Monia A. Howard, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Nelson Management LLC v. Mark Neighbors, restitution of premises.

Nelson management LLC v. Jennifer Richards, restitution of premises.

Kirsten Robinson v. Laura Moniz, property damages.

Andy W. Louie v. Marquis C. Leighton, restitution of premises.

Reed Birnel v. Matthew Kosian, restitution of premises.

Liverpool LLC v. Kristie R. Farley, restitution of premises.

On Top Realty Inc. v. Miranda L. Kelley, restitution of premises.

Adrian DeLeon v. Jacob Guimond and Ezell’s Famous Chicken, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Waggoner, Austin L. and Katrin C.

Holeman, Richelle L. and Richard B.

Stahl, Karen S. and Clifford A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

George B. Stumph, also known as George B. Wheeler, 73; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Devin K. Robinson, 20; 28 days in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering and third-degree domestic assault.

Randy L. Riley, 37; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Bobby L. Edwards, also known as Robert L. Edwards, Joshua L. Harnack, 36; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Robert L. Evans, Jr., 61; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Starr M. Cape, 23; 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 29.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal mistreatment.