Washington records
July 28, 2023 Updated Fri., July 28, 2023 at 6:04 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Gerardo D. A. Garcia and Paula C. J. Flores, both of Spokane.
Justin T. Dreyer and Lauryn M. Bassen, both of Kalispell.
William D. Davis and Marina Pejovic, both of Spokane.
Mauro Escamilla and Kasidi L. McConnell, both of Spokane.
Fabian G. Barela and Myshalae T. Nelson, both of Spokane.
Gabriel E. Cole and Angela J. Simonson, both of Spokane.
Parker M. L. Postlewait and Makayla M. Lefever, both of Colbert.
Matthew C. Bafaro and Monia A. Howard, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Nelson Management LLC v. Mark Neighbors, restitution of premises.
Nelson management LLC v. Jennifer Richards, restitution of premises.
Kirsten Robinson v. Laura Moniz, property damages.
Andy W. Louie v. Marquis C. Leighton, restitution of premises.
Reed Birnel v. Matthew Kosian, restitution of premises.
Liverpool LLC v. Kristie R. Farley, restitution of premises.
On Top Realty Inc. v. Miranda L. Kelley, restitution of premises.
Adrian DeLeon v. Jacob Guimond and Ezell’s Famous Chicken, complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Waggoner, Austin L. and Katrin C.
Holeman, Richelle L. and Richard B.
Stahl, Karen S. and Clifford A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge John O. Cooney
George B. Stumph, also known as George B. Wheeler, 73; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.
Devin K. Robinson, 20; 28 days in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering and third-degree domestic assault.
Randy L. Riley, 37; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.
Bobby L. Edwards, also known as Robert L. Edwards, Joshua L. Harnack, 36; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.
Robert L. Evans, Jr., 61; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Starr M. Cape, 23; 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 29.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal mistreatment.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.