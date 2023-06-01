On the Air
June 1, 2023 Updated Thu., June 1, 2023 at 4:04 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8 a.m.: Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2
3 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Toyotoa 200 (qualifying) FS1
Baseball, NCAA regionals
9 a.m.: Texas Tech vs. UConn ESPNU
Noon: Tulane vs. LSU ESPNU
3 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Tennessee ESPNU
4 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. East Carolina ESPN2
6 p.m.: Arizona vs. TCU ESPNU
7 p.m.: Cal State Fullerton vs. Texas A&M ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington NBC
5:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
7 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers or Baltimore at San Francisco MLB
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: European Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: Memorial Tournament Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
8 a.m.: Mizuho Americas Open Golf
Softball, College World Series
4 p.m.: Stanford vs. Alabama ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1 a.m.: Formula E: Jakarta E-Prix CBSSN
7 a.m.: Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN
7 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 (qualifying) FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Toyota 200 FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 FS1
Baseball, NCAA Regional
TBD: TBD vs. TBD TBD
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston or Detroit at Chi. White Sox MLB
1 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Mets or L.A. Angels at Houston MLB
1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28
7:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at San Diego FS1
Basketball, WNBA
7 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles CBSSN
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Houston USA
Noon: Birmingham vs. Philadelphia NBC
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: European Open Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA: Memorial Tournament CBS
11:30 a.m.: Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
2 p.m.: Mizuho Americas Open Golf
Hockey, Stanley Cup Final
5 p.m.: Florida at Vegas TNT
Mixed martial arts
8:30 p.m.: UFC: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi ESPN
Soccer, men’s
11 a.m.: DFB Pokal: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. RB Leipzig ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: Seattle at Portland Fox 28
Soccer, women’s
7 a.m.: UEFA Champions League: Wolfsburg vs. Barcelona CBSSN
5 p.m.: NWSL: Portland Thorns at OL Reign CBSSN
Softball, College World Series
Noon: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma ABC
Tennis
9 a.m.: French Open NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1 a.m.: Formula E: Jakarta E-Prix CBSSN
6 a.m.: Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix ESPN
Noon: IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix NBC
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 FS1
Baseball, NCAA Regional
TBD: TBD vs. TBD TBD
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Mets or Philadelphia at Washington MLB
11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
1:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Arizona or Baltimore at San Francisco MLB
4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Basketball, NBA Finals
5 p.m.: Miami at Denver ABC
Basketball, WNBA
11 a.m.: Chicago at New York CBSSN
1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Indiana CBSSN
Football, USFL
10 a.m.: New Jersey vs. Memphis Fox 28
1 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Michigan Fox 28
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: European Open Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA: Memorial Tournament CBS
11:30 a.m.: Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
1:30 p.m.: Mizuho Americas Open Golf
Soccer, men’s
Noon: The Soccer Tournament championship CNBC
6 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: León vs. L.A. FC FS1
Softball, College World Series
TBD: TBD vs. TBD TBD
Tennis
9 a.m.: French Open NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Basketball, NBA Finals
4 p.m.: Miami at Denver 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
9:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
