Sports

On the Air

June 1, 2023 Updated Thu., June 1, 2023 at 4:04 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2

3 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Toyotoa 200 (qualifying) FS1

Baseball, NCAA regionals

9 a.m.: Texas Tech vs. UConn ESPNU

Noon: Tulane vs. LSU ESPNU

3 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Tennessee ESPNU

4 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. East Carolina ESPN2

6 p.m.: Arizona vs. TCU ESPNU

7 p.m.: Cal State Fullerton vs. Texas A&M ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

4:05 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington NBC

5:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

7 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers or Baltimore at San Francisco MLB

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: European Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: Memorial Tournament Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

8 a.m.: Mizuho Americas Open Golf

Softball, College World Series

4 p.m.: Stanford vs. Alabama ESPN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1 a.m.: Formula E: Jakarta E-Prix CBSSN

7 a.m.: Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN

7 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 (qualifying) FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Toyota 200 FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 FS1

Baseball, NCAA Regional

TBD: TBD vs. TBD TBD

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston or Detroit at Chi. White Sox MLB

1 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Mets or L.A. Angels at Houston MLB

1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28

7:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at San Diego FS1

Basketball, WNBA

7 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles CBSSN

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Houston USA

Noon: Birmingham vs. Philadelphia NBC

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: European Open Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Memorial Tournament CBS

11:30 a.m.: Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

2 p.m.: Mizuho Americas Open Golf

Hockey, Stanley Cup Final

5 p.m.: Florida at Vegas TNT

Mixed martial arts

8:30 p.m.: UFC: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi ESPN

Soccer, men’s

11 a.m.: DFB Pokal: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. RB Leipzig ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: Seattle at Portland Fox 28

Soccer, women’s

7 a.m.: UEFA Champions League: Wolfsburg vs. Barcelona CBSSN

5 p.m.: NWSL: Portland Thorns at OL Reign CBSSN

Softball, College World Series

Noon: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma ABC

Tennis

9 a.m.: French Open NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1 a.m.: Formula E: Jakarta E-Prix CBSSN

6 a.m.: Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix ESPN

Noon: IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix NBC

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 FS1

Baseball, NCAA Regional

TBD: TBD vs. TBD TBD

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Mets or Philadelphia at Washington MLB

11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

1:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Arizona or Baltimore at San Francisco MLB

4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers ESPN

Basketball, NBA Finals

5 p.m.: Miami at Denver ABC

Basketball, WNBA

11 a.m.: Chicago at New York CBSSN

1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Indiana CBSSN

Football, USFL

10 a.m.: New Jersey vs. Memphis Fox 28

1 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Michigan Fox 28

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: European Open Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Memorial Tournament CBS

11:30 a.m.: Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

1:30 p.m.: Mizuho Americas Open Golf

Soccer, men’s

Noon: The Soccer Tournament championship CNBC

6 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: León vs. L.A. FC FS1

Softball, College World Series

TBD: TBD vs. TBD TBD

Tennis

9 a.m.: French Open NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Basketball, NBA Finals

4 p.m.: Miami at Denver 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

9:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

