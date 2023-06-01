This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
June 1, 2023 Updated Thu., June 1, 2023 at 5:50 p.m.
"Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines. (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS) (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS/TNS)
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Identity: A Novel,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
2. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry (Berkley)
3. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove)
4. “Fourth Wing (The Empyrean, #1),” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
5. “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,” Tom Hanks (Knopf)
6. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
7. “Tom Clancy: Flash Point,” Don Bentley (Putnam)
8. “The 23rd Midnight (Women’s Murder Club Series #23),” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
9. “Simply Lies: A Psychological Thriller,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
10. “Rogue Justice: A Thriller,” Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)
Nonfiction
1. “Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering,” Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)
3. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony)
4. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
5. “The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man,” David Von Drehle (Simon & Schuster)
6. “Crimes Against America: The Left’s Takedown of Our Republic,” Jeanine Pirro (Winning Team)
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Disruptive Thinking: A Daring Strategy to Change How We Live, Lead, and Love,” T.D. Jakes (Faithwords)
9. “The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot’s Timeless Rules for Making Tough Decisions,” Hasard Lee (St. Martin’s)
10. “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up,” Andy Cohen (Holt)
