This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

June 1, 2023 Updated Thu., June 1, 2023 at 5:50 p.m.

"Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines. (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS) (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Identity: A Novel,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

2. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove)

4. “Fourth Wing (The Empyrean, #1),” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,” Tom Hanks (Knopf)

6. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “Tom Clancy: Flash Point,” Don Bentley (Putnam)

8. “The 23rd Midnight (Women’s Murder Club Series #23),” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

9. “Simply Lies: A Psychological Thriller,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. “Rogue Justice: A Thriller,” Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)

Nonfiction

1. “Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering,” Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)

3. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony)

4. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

5. “The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man,” David Von Drehle (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Crimes Against America: The Left’s Takedown of Our Republic,” Jeanine Pirro (Winning Team)

7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Disruptive Thinking: A Daring Strategy to Change How We Live, Lead, and Love,” T.D. Jakes (Faithwords)

9. “The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot’s Timeless Rules for Making Tough Decisions,” Hasard Lee (St. Martin’s)

10. “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up,” Andy Cohen (Holt)

