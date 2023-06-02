Mariners to start prospect Bryan Woo Saturday while Marco Gonzales undergoes tests on throwing arm
June 2, 2023 Updated Fri., June 2, 2023 at 3:48 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas — The depth of the Mariners’ young pitching talent will be tested again, as another rotation regular appears headed for the injured list.
Veteran left-hander Marco Gonzales didn’t make the trip to Texas with the team and is back in Seattle undergoing tests on his left forearm.
Right-hander Bryan Woo, the Mariners’ No. 6 prospect in the organization per MLB Pipeline, arrived in Texas on Friday to take Gonzales’ spot on the roster and in the starting rotation. He will make his MLB debut vs. the Rangers.
The roster move won’t be made official until Saturday morning.
This story will be updated.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.