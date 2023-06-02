Mariners to start prospect Bryan Woo Saturday while Marco Gonzales undergoes tests on throwing arm

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

ARLINGTON, Texas — The depth of the Mariners’ young pitching talent will be tested again, as another rotation regular appears headed for the injured list.

Veteran left-hander Marco Gonzales didn’t make the trip to Texas with the team and is back in Seattle undergoing tests on his left forearm.

Right-hander Bryan Woo, the Mariners’ No. 6 prospect in the organization per MLB Pipeline, arrived in Texas on Friday to take Gonzales’ spot on the roster and in the starting rotation. He will make his MLB debut vs. the Rangers.

The roster move won’t be made official until Saturday morning.

This story will be updated.