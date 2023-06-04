Literary Calendar

Author Event and Book Discussion – Join Andrea Brower to learn about her book, “Seeds of Occupation, Seeds of Possibility: The Agrochemical-GMO Industry in Hawai’i!” Register at tinyurl.com/3c4va5yt. Sunday, 5 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Virtual Author Visit with Sharon M. Draper – Live, online visit with author Sharon M. Draper as she discusses her wonderful books for elementary- and middle-grade children and teens. For ages 5 and older and their families. Register at bit.ly/411O3fD. Tuesday, 10-11 a.m. Online. Free.

Science and Nature Book Club – Meets the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. to discuss nonfiction books about science and nature. This month, talk about “The Invention of Nature” by Andrea Wulf. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Meet author Mike Rucker, Ph.D., and discuss the book “The Fun Habit: How the Disciplined Pursuit of Joy and Wonder Can Change Your Life.” The book is grounded in current research and is the ultimate guide to reap the serious benefits fun offers. Register online at libraryc.org/scld/26843. Wednesday, 1 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Discuss “The Grand Promise” with author Rebekah Anderson and local author Shawn Vestal. The book is a work of literary fiction about the real communities in Eastern Washington that were impacted by the construction of the Grand Coulee Dam on the Columbia River. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. 402 S. Pittsburg St. Free.

New Fiction Book Club with Claire – This group meets the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. The book for the month of June will be “Activities of Daily Living” by Lisa Hsiao Chen. Thursday, 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

KYRS Community Radio: Page Turner Show – Former Spokesman-Review outdoor editor, Eli Francovich, will be discussing his book, “The Return of the Wolves.” Listen on KYRS Thin Air Community Radio 88.1 and 92.3 and streamed at KYRS.org. Friday, 1 p.m.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Meet local author James P. Johnson to discuss the book “Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Freshwater Shark Attacks.” Friday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.