On the air
Sun., June 4, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college regionals
9 a.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPNU
Noon: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPNU
3 p.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPN2
3 p.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPNU
6 p.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPN2
6 p.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
3:40 p.m.: Kansas City at Miami FS1
4:05 p.m.: Oakland at Pittsburgh OR St. Louis at Texas MLB
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Florida at Vegas TNT
Softball, College World Series
9 a.m.: Oklahoma vs. Stanford ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Oklahoma vs. Stanford (if necessary) ESPN
4 p.m.: Florida St. vs. Tennessee ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Florida St. vs. Tennessee (if necessary) ESPN
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM /105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.