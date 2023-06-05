Family Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise stated.

Come Feed the Buffalo – Tour includes Win-Tur Bison Farm history presentation, a brief talk on American bison and a question-and-answer session. All will have an opportunity to meet and greet the herd and hand-feed the bison. Tour length approximately one hour. Tours Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., through Sept. 2. Reservations required. Leave pets at home. Through Sept. 2, 12:30 p.m. 4742 Highway 231, Springdale, Wash. $7. (509) 258-6717.

Monday Night Bingo – Family-friendly bingo hall every Monday night, first numbers called at 5 p.m. Features a full concession stand, full no host bar and a 50/50 raffle. Monday, 5 p.m. Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. (509) 535-0803.

Virtual Author Visit with Sharon M. Draper – Live, online visit with author Sharon M. Draper as she discusses her books for elementary and middle-grade children and teens. For ages 5 and older and their families. Register at bit.ly/411O3fD. Tuesday, 10-11 a.m. Online. Free.

Teen Leadership Council – Help plan programs and work on projects with a wonderful team of fellow teens. Get service hours and help build your job or college résumé. Snacks are provided. For ages 13-18. Wednesday, 5-6 p.m. Argonne Library, 4322 N. Argonne Road. Free. (509) 893-8260.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Spokane Pride Parade and Rainbow Festival – Eastern Washington’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride Parade and Festival. The event is an all-ages, family-friendly pride event, committed to developing pride experiences that are welcoming, engaging and accessible. To register a booth at the festival or marching in the parade, visit spokanepride.org/register2023. For more information, visit spokanepride.org/. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.