CDA wages lead Idaho

Idaho’s average wage for all occupations increased by $1.64 to $24.69 per hour for 2022 and the Coeur d’Alene area recorded the biggest increase, according to a recently released state survey.

Idaho’s median wage, representing the midpoint between lowest and highest earners, increased from $18.50 per hour in 2021 to $19.26 per hour in 2022, according to the state Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wages Statistics survey.

All seven metropolitan statistical areas in Idaho experienced average wages increases of more than $1 in 2022 compared with 2021.

The Coeur d’Alene area saw the largest average hourly wage increase of $1.90 from 2021 to 2022.

Microsoft settles suit for $20M

Microsoft Corp. agreed to pay $20 million to settle a U.S. Federal Trade Commission claim that the company illegally collected data from children who signed up to use its Xbox gaming system.

The Redmond, Washington, tech giant required anyone using the Xbox Live service to register with a name, email address and age information.

But even when the company was aware of users under age 13 it continued to collect data in violation of a U.S. kids’ online privacy law, according to the FTC.

Microsoft blamed a “data retention glitch” and promised to improve its systems.

From staff and wire reports“In addition to our existing multifaceted safety strategy, we also plan to develop next-generation identity and age validation – convenient, secure, one-time process for all players,” the company said in an emailed statement.