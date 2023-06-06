Freeman High School: Dorian Dexter finds his niche after moving from Trinidad-Tobago

By Joe Everson For The Spokesman-Review

Freeman High School has a reputation for its welcoming environment, and that is something that senior Dorian Dexter is happy to affirm.

Dexter moved to Rockford from Trinidad-Tobago just before his freshman year, a journey of more than 4,000 miles from the two-island nation just north of Venezuela. His father is American, a sailor who had traveled a great deal, and his mother is Trinidadian. Dexter lives in Rockford with his dad and older brother.

“I had lived in Trinidad-Tobago my whole life,” he said, “and I recall being anxious about moving, but I was more stressed for my parents than for myself. When I first got to Freeman, everybody was so super-friendly that I was suspicious at first. School was easy to get used to, but it took a while longer to adapt to a new country.”

English is the official language of Trinidad-Tobago, although with a Creole island dialect. Dexter said that he occasionally lapses into that variation around close friends but has worked hard to communicate in a less informal fashion.

He would have had only two more years of school to finish at home, so he basically had to start over at Freeman because of different graduation requirements. His school in Trinidad-Tobago was “Freeman size,” he said, but was considered a big school , and the curriculum setup was markedly different.

Dexter said that his dad’s desire for a safe, quiet place to live prompted the move, as well as concern about the gang culture in Trinidad-Tobago, which has more than 100 criminal gangs. A desire for better professional career opportunities was also a factor in the decision.

“It was surprising in a good way when I started at Freeman,” he said. “I made a ton of friends right away, which was a surprise because my new friends were very different from me.”

His activities at Freeman and outside of school include a couple that were brand-new to him. He has been a four-year member of the drumline at Freeman, and this year he became a member of the bowling team after an invitation from a friend.

“I didn’t have any previous experience in drums,” he said, “but when I started here, I picked electives that looked fun. It took me a while to figure out which parts were mine, but my teacher made recordings that helped me to teach myself.”

That teacher, James Jydstrup, is equally appreciative of Dexter.

“It is going to be a sad day when I have to say goodbye,” Jydstrup wrote. “Dorian has been one of the most loyal, hardworking and talented students that I have had the pleasure of working with. I hope that I will be honored with more students like him.”

Dexter plans to attend Washington State University in the fall, with a major in mechanical engineering. He said that his grades were just so-so during his first three years at Freeman, but he improved during his senior year.

“Moving to Freeman changed my life,” he concluded, “and I’m very comfortable with it. I know that I will be open to change in the future because of this.”