Gonzaga Prep High School: Yeabsera Afework

By Emmalee Appel For The Spokesman-Review

Finding the things you’re passionate about can be tough, especially in high school. But when Yeabsera Afework discovered his passion for math, science and technology, he knew it could take him places. Specifically, Stanford University.

But Afework’s passion extends beyond academia. Afework has been involved with several community outreach programs through Gonzaga Prep’s Knights of the Leash program. This program organizes students to aid in all kinds of community service.

Most notably, Afework does after-school tutoring at All Saints Catholic School, the elementary school he attended.

Afework speaks very highly of All Saints, saying it was a very welcoming environment when he moved to Spokane from Ethiopia when he was just 10 years old.

“Going into a Catholic school I think helped, they can be very accommodating, especially because when I came into the U.S., I didn’t really have that fluency in English yet,” Afework said.

That community aspect also translated to Gonzaga Prep. Afework was one of two recipients of the Mike Shanks scholarship, giving him the opportunity to attend gatherings hosted by the donors and a sense they really care about his success.

“It feels good to say that I’ve benefited from there, and that now I’m able to move on to something even better now,” says Afework.

Stephen Manfred, Afework’s AP calculus teacher, said Afework really stands out as a student due to his passion.

Manfred said Afework’s ability to light up the room is irreplaceable in a classroom – especially an advanced math classroom.

“He’s just really outgoing – he’s got such a great personality. And he tries to cover it up but he’s a hard worker too,” Manfred said. “He walks in the classroom and just brings a joy to the people around him and he interacts with his peers really well.”

Afework’s passion for math and science is something that he hopes to pursue in the future; he plans to major in computer science at Stanford.

Afework is a first-generation university student, and he said that the experience has been exciting but also a bit daunting.

“(Stanford) looks out for, FLI students is what they call them – first-gen, low-income – just to help them transition to a college environment because none of their family members really know that step in life,” Afework said. “I’m excited for what’s to come, but I’m a little scared as well.”

He said the end-goal is to make his way into the tech industry. As a first-generation student, long-term financial security and stability play a big role in the decision to attend university, Afework said.

Afework is also involved with a program called ColorStack, a tech nonprofit that aims to create academic and professional opportunities for Black and Latinx students entering STEM majors and professions.

Manfred said he has every confidence that Afework will succeed in anything he puts his mind to.

“When you look at the future, with kids like Yeabs, we’re actually in really good hands,” Manfred said. “Wherever he finds his passions, I think he will succeed.”