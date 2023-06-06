HIstory for chron

Nancy Dolan, 2½, was visiting her grandmother when she was bitten by a police dog on her face and scalp. The State Patrol rushed her to Deaconess Hospital from Hayden Lake.

State Patrolman Harold Boulac said she was suffering from, “the worst bites I ever saw.” When Dolan reached to pet the dog, it attacked on instinct. The doctors confirmed she was, “resting fairly comfortably, but still suffering from shock.”

The B.P.O.K. club on Sprague Avenue had its liquor license indefinitely suspended. The state liquor control board said the club had been raided by police and gambling had been conducted there, which was against the law. The sale of all liquor, beer and wine was halted, but the operation of slot machines still was allowed to continue.

Since the club was licensed as a social club, the use of slot machines was allowed.

Manager Orien W. Gross was arrested on the charges of illegally conducting a gambling game and held for $10,000 bond.