Social Calendar

Sativa Transue Memorial 5K – Second annual 5K walk/run/roll in honor of Sativa Transue, an aluma of the EWU Excercise Studies program who lost her life to domestic violence in 2021. The EWU Exercise Science Club began a memorial 5K in order to raise funds and awareness for domestic violence. This year, we are raising money to support the YWCA and Spokanimal, organizations that benefit the victims of domestic violence and their pets. Sunday, 9 a.m. 1136 Washington St, Cheney. $25.

Coeur d’Alene Ride to Defeat ALS – Gather with friends, family and fellow cyclists to honor loved ones with the disease, remember those who have passed and raise awareness/critical fundraising support for the fight against ALS. All funds raised directly support patient care, programs and cutting-edge research. Routes are 64 miles, 40 miles, 20 miles and 10 miles. Register online at tinyurl.com/bdfe2nyb or contact Britni Minkler at (509) 724-0963; britni.minkler@als.org. Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Starting line is at Tedder Industries, 4411 W. Riverbend Ave, Post Falls. $65 day of event registration; $25 teen cyclists (12-18); $10 children (12 and younger).

20th Annual Parade of Paws – This pledge walk raises funds used to care for companion animals in need. Event will feature a 2-4 mile walk, best dressed contests, awards for top fundraisers, music, vendor fair, coffee stand, Ben & Jerry’s and more. Registration gets you an event T-shirt and swag from our sponsors. Register at bit.ly/426iWky. Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Spokane Humane Society, 6607 N. Havana St. $25. (509) 467-5235.

Scavenger Hunt and Animal Adoption Fair – A fundraiser to support the special needs dogs at Double J Dog Ranch. Although promoted as a motorcycle event, cars are welcome. Visit bit.ly/3WYYVL6 for information on the scavenger hunt. Saturday, 9 a.m. Lone Wolf Harley-Davidson, 19011 E. Cataldo Ave., Spokane Valley. $20. (509) 927-7433.