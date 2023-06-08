History for Chron

Conspirator James W. McCord Jr. was seeking a reversal or new trial for his conviction in the Watergate scandal. McCord was one of the men who broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters to steal classified documents and records.

His attorney, Bernard Fensterwald, said his motion asked U.S. District Court Judge John J. Sirica to acquit his client. Fensterwald said the motion was based on disclosure that the government withheld knowledge of the existence of a specialized White House investigative unit. The attorney claimed several witnesses perjured themselves as well.

Two American firms signed a letter of intent with the Soviet Union to import more than $10 billion worth of natural gas over a 25-year period. The two companies were the El Paso Natural Gas Co. and Occidental Petroleum Co.

The project would require a 2,000-mile pipeline from Yakustk to the Vladivostak area. It was considered the “largest liquefaction plant” and included a fleet of 29 cryogenic tankers. Occidental chairman Armand Hammer said the gas would be provided for the West Coast of the United States.