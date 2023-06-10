On the Air
June 10, 2023 Updated Sat., June 10, 2023 at 3:35 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Portland 112 CNBC
1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota / Save Mart 350 Fox 28
Baseball, college, Super Regionals
9 a.m.: Teams TBD ESPNU
9 a.m.: Teams TBD ESPN 9 a.m.: Teams TBD ESPN2
Noon: Teams TBD ESPN
Noon: Teams TBD ESPN2
3 p.m.: Teams TBD ESPNU
3 p.m.: Teams TBD ESPN2
6 p.m.: Teams TBD ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia or Houston at Cleveland MLB
1:30 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at San Francisco MLB
1:05 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Dallas at New York ABC
Noon: Washington at Seattle ABC
2 p.m.: Phoenix at Indiana CBSSN
Football, USFL
11 a.m.: Houston vs. Birmingham NBC
1:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
4 p.m.: New Jersey vs. Philadelphia Fox 28
4:10 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Scandinavian Open Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA: Canadian Open CBS
2 p.m.: Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf
Golf, women’s
11 a.m.: Shoprite LPGA Classic Golf
Soccer, men’s, MLS
10 a.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Galaxy Fox 28
7 p.m.: Portland at FC Dallas FS1
Soccer, women’s, NWSL
4 p.m.: Orlando at Portland CBSSN
Tennis, men’s
6 a.m.: French Open final NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
