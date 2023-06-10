The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
71°F
Current Conditions
Few clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

June 10, 2023 Updated Sat., June 10, 2023 at 3:35 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Portland 112 CNBC

1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota / Save Mart 350 Fox 28

Baseball, college, Super Regionals

9 a.m.: Teams TBD ESPNU

9 a.m.: Teams TBD ESPN 9 a.m.: Teams TBD ESPN2

Noon: Teams TBD ESPN

Noon: Teams TBD ESPN2

3 p.m.: Teams TBD ESPNU

3 p.m.: Teams TBD ESPN2

6 p.m.: Teams TBD ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia or Houston at Cleveland MLB

1:30 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at San Francisco MLB

1:05 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Dallas at New York ABC

Noon: Washington at Seattle ABC

2 p.m.: Phoenix at Indiana CBSSN

Football, USFL

11 a.m.: Houston vs. Birmingham NBC

1:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

4 p.m.: New Jersey vs. Philadelphia Fox 28

4:10 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Scandinavian Open Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Canadian Open CBS

2 p.m.: Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf

Golf, women’s

11 a.m.: Shoprite LPGA Classic Golf

Soccer, men’s, MLS

10 a.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Galaxy Fox 28

7 p.m.: Portland at FC Dallas FS1

Soccer, women’s, NWSL

4 p.m.: Orlando at Portland CBSSN

Tennis, men’s

6 a.m.: French Open final NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports