Stan E. Hughes: Teaching respect for flag and country at a young age

Stan E. Hughes

By Stan E. Hughes

As a U.S. Army veteran and an elementary school principal for over 20 years it was important to me that the students realize the Pledge of Allegiance was more than a redundant part of their school day. Listening to the kindergarteners chanting “I plee-za wee-jance” led me to believe we, as a staff, needed to take a little more time explaining the importance of the pledge. The staff agreed and was more than willing to participate.

A local church group had sponsored a family from a war-torn area and we enrolled the young boy. He carried the scars of war on his soul as well as his body and we did everything we could to make him feel welcomed and comfortable. Despite the safety of his new home, he felt displaced and alienated. We had an English as a second language class and as his proficiency improved we were able to let him join the classrooms with children his age. We always started each school day with the Pledge of Allegiance over the school intercom and usually the teachers would select the student to lead the activity. I approached this special child and asked him if he would be willing to lead the pledge. Of course he was hesitant, but as we talked about it he finally relented.

When it was his turn, he recited the pledge perfectly and with special feeling. As he closed, he said, “With liberty and justice for all … Amen.” There was an awkward silence and the staff in the school office chuckled quietly. This probably happened throughout the building as well. He responded, “Well it seems like a prayer to me!”

The little kindergartners stood tall and proud. Most had their right hands over their hearts. One young boy was moving his hand across his chest with a look of dismay. He was having trouble locating his heart. The teacher tried to dispel his discomfort by saying kindly, “Just gently move your hand over your shirt for a second. When your hand is over your heart you will be able to feel it beating.” As the other students waited patiently he made a few tries then blurted out in frustration, “But my heart doesn’t stick out as much as yours does.”

A rambunctious third-grader, Ronnie, was wearing his new Tiger Cub Scout bandana and navy blue shirt. As we met in the hallway I asked him if he understood what the Pledge of Allegiance was about. He replied, “It means you put your two fingers in one eye … and don’t let it touch the ground.” He mixed up the Cub Scout salute with flag protocol, but that was OK.

It was time for our annual Memorial Day observance assembly and the staff and students worked hard to make it a special event for everyone. Many parents were on hand and we even invited a military reserve band to perform. When they marched onto the stage in their snappy uniforms and shiny instruments everyone applauded.

Hadley, a sixth-grader, was the student body president and he asked everyone to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance which he performed clearly and accurately. Then he handed me the microphone. I looked at him and asked, “Hadley, what did we just do?” He seemed confused as he replied, “The Pledge of Allegiance.” I said, “Hadley, what did we really do?”

I sat him down on the steps leading up to the stage from the gym floor and said, “ ‘I pledge allegiance.’ What does that mean?” “I’m on your side?” he replied. “How about to the flag of the United States of America?” Clearly, he was getting nervous as he answered, “Our country?”

I presented each line to him and asked his interpretation. He was getting uncomfortable and one time blurted out, “I don’t know! You make us do it!” He really did a beautiful job as I closed, “With liberty and justice for all.” I looked at him and said, “Does that mean children too?” He looked at me as if I had asked him a stupid question and yelled out, “Of course it does! Just because we are kids doesn’t mean we don’t have any rights!”

The entire audience roared its approval.

That day I felt a group of people became a little better Americans … and the music was more beautiful.

Stan Hughes lives in Spokane Valley.