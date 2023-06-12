Family Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise stated.

Come Feed the Buffalo – Tour includes Win-Tur Bison Farm history presentation, a brief talk on American Bison (aka American Buffalo) and a question-and-answer session. Everyone will get an opportunity to meet and greet the herd and hand-feed the bison. Tour length approximately one hour. Tours Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., through Sept. 2. Reservations required. Leave pets at home. Through Sept. 2, 12:30 p.m. 4742 Highway 231, Springdale, Wash. $7. (509) 258-6717.

Paws to Read – Young readers will read to a real, live therapy dog! This is the perfect program for children who are working on building their reading confidence or who love sharing books with a furry friend. Monday, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Kid’s Movie at the Library – Travel to Jellystone Park with Boo-Boo and Ranger Smith during a showing of “Yogi Bear” (2010) in the Community Room. There will be popcorn. Rated PG. Running time: 1 hour 20 minutes. Monday, 3-4:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Monday Night Bingo – Family-friendly bingo hall every Monday night, first numbers called at 5 p.m. Features a full concession stand, no-host bar and a 50/50 raffle. Monday, 5 p.m. Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. (509) 535-0803.

Teen 3D Printing Class: Phone Stand – Teens can customize and 3D print a dinosaur phone stand in this class. Learn how to operate the 3D printer, how to safely and ethically find and customize 3D models on the internet, and how to prepare a file for 3D print. Ages 14-18. Space is limited, register here: bit.ly/3OVcoBG Monday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 929-4029.

Scratch Art Bookmarks – Pick-up a kit and receive everything to make scratch art bookmarks. Watch the video tutorial on Facebook, YouTube, or Discord on June 13, for tips. Ages 12-19. More information can also be found on the Discord server. Teens can join the Discord server by applying here: tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord Tuesday, Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Building with Books: LegoChallenge – Show off your building and engineering skills. We share a story with you and then provide a building challenge to test your LEGO building know-how. For grades K–5 Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Tots Messy Art – Make art and make a mess! Age 7 and under with parent participating. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Wash. (509) 447-9277.

Silent Book Club at the Teen Zone – Read or study silently at the library and get a free beverage. Ages 12 and up. Wednesday, 4-4:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Kids in the Kitchen: Strawberry Shortcake – This class is for ages 7-12 to make strawberry shortcake. Bake the shortcake and make whipped cream from scratch, then slather it with tasty strawberries! Wednesday, 4-6 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $40. (208) 457-8950.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Story Time at the Carrousel – Meet at the Looff Carrousel party room for Story Time at the Carrousel every third Friday of each month. $1 carrousel rides will be offered to those who attend. Recommended for ages 2-5. Friday, 11 a.m. Looff Carrousel, 507 N Howard St. Free.

Gamers Guild Teen Zone – Hang out with other local teens while playing games like League of Legends, Nintendo Switch games, board games, or bring a game to play! Ages 12-19. Friday, 4-5:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Saturday with the Symphony: A Children’s Program – Children 3 and up can enjoy “Saturday with the Symphony.” The music-filled hour typically includes a fun musical performance, an interactive activity and a book reading by the children’s librarian. Saturday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Father’s Day at Mobius Discovery Center – All dads, grandpas, and uncles get $2 off admission to Mobius. Sunday, Mobius Discovery Center, 331 N. Post St. $8. (509) 321-7133.

Father’s Day at Riverfront Park – Celebrate Father’s Day at Riverfront Park with exclusive Father’s Day specials. Dads can ride the Numerica SkyRide and Looff Carrousel for free with the purchase of a regular-priced ticket. Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Numerica Skate Ribbon, 720 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. (509) 625-6602.

