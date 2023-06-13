Home Calendar

Classes/Workshops

Mixed Media Painting – Explore designs of realistic and abstract subjects using a combination of media. Emphasis will be placed on experimentation. To register and see required supplies, visit spokaneartsupply.com/pages/wes-hanson-art-instructor. Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane Art Supply, 1303 N. Monroe St. $100. (509) 327-6628.

Fundamentals of Pottery – Learn the skills necessary to throw cylinders, cups, bowls and more in this exciting introduction to throwing fundamentals. This class is designed for students with little to no experience on the potter’s wheel. This class will also cover glazing and basic hand building techniques. For ages 16 and older. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $200. (208) 929-4029.

Beginning Welding – Learn the basics of MIG welding and other tools for metal fabrication, such as the angle grinder. Participants will build their skills throughout the four-week class, culminating in the creation of your very own metal art lamp. For ages 16 and older. Register at tinyurl.com/4kuw73tr. Wednesday, 6-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $150. (208) 929-4029.

Pastel Workshop – Class works on two 8-x-10-inch drawings, one each day. The teacher will provide materials and surface for each student and access to pastels to supplement colors. Register at bit.ly/3o82amw. Thursday and Friday, 5-7 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $102. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Community Garden – Community garden with season long boxes for rent for $35. Email tjlape@gmail.com with interest in joining. Feb. 19-July 31. Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 15319 E. Eighth Ave. (one block west of CV High School), Spokane Valley. (509) 926-6450.

Gardening In North Spokane – North Spokane and the outlying areas north are notorious for getting the worst of our frost, freezes and general cold. This class teaches about what plants can handle the cold and ways to provide protection to help plants that may need it. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Garden Flower Arranging – Learn how to cut flowers, arrange them, and prolong their life. Sharp mid-length knife required (such as a paring knife, non-serrated). The rest will be provided, including a vase and assorted cut flowers and greenery. Register at newleafnurseryhayden.com/events. Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $55. (208) 762-4825.

Fruit Tree Basics – Learn the basics for growing fruit trees in Spokane, the common ways to improve growth and fruit production, pruning, fertilizing, and things to watch out for like common pests and diseases. Wednesday, 4-5 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Rose Mastery Series – Rose Uses and Fall Prep (Class 4 of 4) – The fourth class of the Rose Mastery Series will be about the many different uses of roses and their blossoms, as well as how to prep your roses for winter. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.