Literary Calendar

New and Noteworthy Book Club: “Hula” – A discussion of “Hula” by Jasmin ‘Iolani Hakes. Call to RSVP. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Silent Book Club at the Teen Zone – Read or study silently at the library and get a free beverage. Ages 12 and up. Wednesday, 4-4:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

The Library Club – Learn about the perks of having a library card, play library-related games, and get sneak peeks into how the library works. Earn badges along the way and become the ultimate “Library Lover.” Thursday, 4-4:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Ash Van Otterloo, author of the middle grade novels “Cattywampus” and “The Beautiful Something Else,” will teach a workshop for young writers (ages 11-16), followed by a reading and Q&A as part of the Pride in Perry celebrations. Saturday, 2 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Young adult speculative author H.E. Edgmon, author of “The Witch King” books, will read and answer questions about queer speculative fiction and writing for young adults, as part of the Pride in Perry celebrations. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Saturday, 4 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.