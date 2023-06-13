Social Calendar

El Katif Shriners 2nd Annual Father’s Day Brunch – All-you-can-eat scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, coffee and orange juice. Proceeds benefit El Katif Shriners First Responder Club and Fire Truck Restoration. $10 per person, free for First Responders. June 18, 8 a.m.-noon. El Katif Shriners, 7217 W. Westbow Blvd.

Post Falls Lions Club 1st Annual Brewfest – Unlimited beer tastings from 10 local breweries, sausage tastings and live music. Proceeds go to Lions Club operating costs. June 24, 2-5 p.m. Post Falls American Legion, 1138 E. Poleline Ave., Post Falls. $25. Tickets at bit.ly/3P6h8EB.

Spokane Magickal Moot 3rd Annual Trivia Night – “Gods and Goddesses” themed trivia night. Prizes given for best teams, $1 raffle tickets with prizes, and snacks and sodas for purchase. Raffle proceeds go to Children of the Crossroads Church of the Old Ways, providing the pagan community with religious and social services. June 30, 6 p.m. Gaming Grotto, 3808 N. Monroe St.

EvoReal Summer Barbecue – Free hamburgers, hot dogs, face painting, giveaways and other activities. Donations accepted for Parker’s Place, a camp for children and families that have lost a child to illness or tragedy. June 22, 5-7 p.m. 1414 W. Garland Ave.{/span}

Summer Soirée and Online Auction – Featuring entertainment by Bill Bozly, wine, cider and beer, yard games and door prizes. Festivities and online auction benefit the Liberty Lake Municipal Library. To register for the online auction June 26-July 9, visit bit.ly/3o7KTK0. Liberty Lake Wine Cellars, 1018 S. Garry Road, Liberty Lake. $30. (509) 255-9205.