Social Calendar
June 13, 2023 Updated Thu., June 15, 2023 at 6:03 p.m.
El Katif Shriners 2nd Annual Father’s Day Brunch – All-you-can-eat scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, coffee and orange juice. Proceeds benefit El Katif Shriners First Responder Club and Fire Truck Restoration. $10 per person, free for First Responders. June 18, 8 a.m.-noon. El Katif Shriners, 7217 W. Westbow Blvd.
Post Falls Lions Club 1st Annual Brewfest – Unlimited beer tastings from 10 local breweries, sausage tastings and live music. Proceeds go to Lions Club operating costs. June 24, 2-5 p.m. Post Falls American Legion, 1138 E. Poleline Ave., Post Falls. $25. Tickets at bit.ly/3P6h8EB.
Spokane Magickal Moot 3rd Annual Trivia Night – “Gods and Goddesses” themed trivia night. Prizes given for best teams, $1 raffle tickets with prizes, and snacks and sodas for purchase. Raffle proceeds go to Children of the Crossroads Church of the Old Ways, providing the pagan community with religious and social services. June 30, 6 p.m. Gaming Grotto, 3808 N. Monroe St.
EvoReal Summer Barbecue – Free hamburgers, hot dogs, face painting, giveaways and other activities. Donations accepted for Parker’s Place, a camp for children and families that have lost a child to illness or tragedy. June 22, 5-7 p.m. 1414 W. Garland Ave.{/span}
Summer Soirée and Online Auction – Featuring entertainment by Bill Bozly, wine, cider and beer, yard games and door prizes. Festivities and online auction benefit the Liberty Lake Municipal Library. To register for the online auction June 26-July 9, visit bit.ly/3o7KTK0. Liberty Lake Wine Cellars, 1018 S. Garry Road, Liberty Lake. $30. (509) 255-9205.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.