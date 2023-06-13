Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nicklas A. Ritchie and Isabel G. Holeman, both of Spokane.

Thomas D. Drake and Abigail C. Little, both of Spokane.

Cameron M. Palmer and Brittany C. Peters, both of Spokane.

Allen E. Krant and Christi Solis, both of Elk.

Caleb N. B. Belton and Ashlyn H. Cook, both of Spokane.

Allen D. Ward, of Liberty Lake, and Elizabeth C. Saty, of Spokane Valley.

Alejandro G. Ramirez and Elidia L. G. Santos, both of Spokane.

Kristina M. Hill and Courtney E. Davidson, both of Russellville, Ark.

Ethan L. Churchill and Heidi J. Batt, both of Spokane.

Justin D. Johnson and Irmine I. Merilles, both of Spokane.

Lucas M. Caruso and Tiffanie A. Dikes, both of Spokane.

Robert H. Rice, of Corvallis, Ore., and Cachena Sintilus, of Spokane Valley.

Joseph X. Gelardi and Heather M. Norcini, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Christian K. Monzingo and Madison G. Christopher, both of Spokane.

Trevor W. Hensley, of Spokane Valley, and Kenzie G. Loman, of Spokane.

Joshua D. Gilbert, of Spokane Valley, and McKinsey C. Nazal, of Mililani, Hawaii.

Timothy H. Cowan, of Colbert, and Michelle L. Keenan, of Curlew, Wash.

David L. Graves, of Spokane, and Kathleen A. Scribner, of Ellensburg.

Dylan T. Van Denend and Ricky S. Behl, both of Centennial, Colo.

Daniel A. Garcia and Heidi A. Bishop, both of Spokane.

Robert J. Forsyth and Theresa V. Ringland, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Whimsical Pig LP v. Betty Hamilton, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Jaden Ferguson, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo West LLC v. Suzanne Krause, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Judy G. Goldthorpe, restitution of premises.

Jeremy Strand v. Inland Northwest Council Boy Scouts of America, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, et al., complaint for damages.

Logan Minyard v. Jeffrey Chapman, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Monson, Gwen A. and Michael C.

Hulsey, John W., Jr. and Collinsworth, Kendra J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Stephanie D. Brock, 38; two months in jail with credit given for eight days served, after being found guilty of forgery.

Terrell M. Waggoner, 43; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after being found guilty of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Bricen J. Steeneck, 29; 63 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree theft, second-degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm and first-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Heather E. Mansbridge, 34; one month in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Addison T. Leib, 36; $300 in restitution, 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree identity theft.

Gabriel L. Sheridan, 20; 41 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Judge John O. Cooney

Bradley A. Taylor, 37; 45 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Kina Havier, 24; 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Nicholas P. Maddox, 28; three months in jail with credit given for 54 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree arson and resisting arrest.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Johnathan R. Love, 30; 364 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Camie-Jo D. Johnson, 51; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to second-degree negligent driving.

Terra R. Hartnett, 35; $250 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Zach J. Judge, 30; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, 12 months of probation, potentially dangerous dog at large.

Scott G. Klassen, 36; 11 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Nivard G. Jones, 45; 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jamie N. Pittman, 43; nine days in jail, 12 months of probation, protection order violation and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Joseph A. Roberts, 27; 42 days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of third-degree theft.

Renee L. Shore, 38; 43 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Wyatt J. L. Sink, 19; 10 days in jail, 36 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Shannae R. Totty, 44; three days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Ronald T. Butterfield, 39; six days in jail converted to 48 hours of community service, 18 months of probation, harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.

Thomas E. Dean, 79; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Christian R. Mashtare, 31; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Matthew R. McCauley Sr., 48; 39 days in jail, harassment and displaying weapon.

Bol A. Pennington, 22; 142 days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of harassment and first-degree criminal trespassing.