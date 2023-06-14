Family Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise stated.

Come Feed the Buffalo – Tour includes Win-Tur Bison Farm history presentation, a brief talk on American bison and a question-and-answer session. Everyone will get an opportunity to hand-feed the bison. Tour length approximately one hour. Tours Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., through Sept. 2. Reservations required. Leave pets at home. Friday, May 26-Sept. 2, 12:30 p.m. 4742 Highway 231, Springdale, Wash. $7. (509) 258-6717.

Wheatland Bank Horse and Carriage Rides – Enjoy the sights of downtown and Riverfront Park from a horse-drawn carriage. Fridays 5-9 p.m. Pick-up inside Riverfront Park on Locust Lane. Friday, June 2-July 31, 5 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Monday Night Bingo – Family-friendly bingo hall Monday nights, first numbers called at 5 p.m. Features a full concession stand, full no-host bar and a 50/50 raffle. Monday, 5 p.m. Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. (509) 535-0803.

Bouncing Bear Cubs Story Time – Baby Story Time for 0-18 months. Tuesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

June Wildflower Craft Camp – Make an embroidered flower necklace and wildflower fairy to help exercise creativity, make friends, and build new skills. Tuesday, 1-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

“Despicable Me” – When a criminal mastermind uses a trio of orphan girls as pawns for a grand scheme, he finds their love is profoundly changing him for the better. Rated PG. Runtime: 1 hour 35 minutes. Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Free. (509) 327-1050.

Silent Book Club at the Teen Zone – Read or study silently at the library and get a free beverage. Ages 12 and up. Wednesday, 4-4:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Summer Parkways 2023 – Family, fitness, and fun is the theme at this annual summer solstice community event. Streets are closed to motorized vehicles and opened up to bikes, pedestrians, skaters, and other human-powered transportation. Activities, scavenger hunt and booths in both Manito and Comstock Parks and along the designated four-mile car-free route through the picturesque tree-lined streets of Manito and Comstock neighborhoods. For more information, visit summerparkways.com. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. Free. (509) 263-8094.

Wobbling Woodchucks Story Time – Fun stories, songs, rhymes, and play time that emphasize development and literacy. Weekly themes such as forest animals and camping will highlight the great outdoors. Ages 18 months to 3 years old. Thursday, 10-10:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Wilderness Explorers – For outdoor adventurers ages 6-12. Explore wilderness topics with books, activities and guest experts that highlight fun, exercise, creativity, and discovery. For each week’s topic, visit cdalibrary.org/library-events/wilderness-explorers. Thursday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Gamers Guild Teen Zone – Hang out with other local teens while playing League of Legends, Nintendo Switch games, board games, or bring a game to play! Ages 12-19. Friday, 4-5:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Teen Make-It and Movie Matinee – Make a scratch art bookmark, while watching the movie, “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” Ages 12-19. Rated PG-13. Runtime: 2 hours 14 minutes. Saturday, 1-3:15 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storybook Princess Night: Spokane Indians Game – The Girl Scouts Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho group baseball game event with the Spokane Indians. Wear a princess outfit with the Girl Scouts vest or sash. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/43UCvwC. Saturday, 5 p.m. Avista Stadium, 602 N. Havana St. $13. (509) 535-2922.

Art, Animals and Garden – This class will allow students to explore a variety of art techniques and media in the presence of the rescued animals who call River’s Wish home. For ages 8-12. Register at bit.ly/3oi7ALz. Monday, June 26-30, 9 a.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $195. (509) 325-1500.

Gardens at Gizmo Summer Day Camp – Students will explore becoming a horticulturalist and a civil engineer working in a community garden. For ages 9-13. Scholarships are available for families with financial need. Register at bit.ly/3nsnJ02. Monday, June 26, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $250. (208) 929-4029.

Little Hands, Many Crafts – A daily class for introductory art projects. Every day, kids get to take home a different project: including several painting projects, origami flowers, and macrame bracelets. For ages 6-9. Register at bit.ly/43dQ3CW. Monday, June 26-30, 10 a.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $70. (509) 325-1500.

Camp Gifford Discovery Camp – The Salvation Army Camp Gifford provides an exciting, educational and spiritual outdoor camp experience for children. Features games, arts and crafts, archery, swimming, boating, singing and learning more about God in a fun and uplifting environment. For ages 7-12. Sessions: June 26-30, Discovery Camp One; July 3-7, Discovery Camp Two; July 24-28, Discovery Camp Three; July 31- August 4, Discovery Camp Four. Monday, June 26-Aug. 4, Noon. 3846 North Deer Lake Road, Loon Lake. $480. (509) 329-2759.

Paws to Read – Young readers will read to a real, live therapy dog to help children build their reading confidence, or who love sharing books with a furry friend. Monday, June 26, 3:30-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs Concert – A concert bursting with comedy, creativity, and outrageously fun songs by Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs. Monday, June 26, 6 p.m. Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park. Free. (509) 893-8300.