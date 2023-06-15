100 years ago in Eastern Washington: A dramatic courtroom scene unfolded after Ferry County’s sheriff was found guilty of Prohibition violations

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Ferry County Sheriff Thomas Barker was found guilty on four charges of conspiracy to violate the federal Prohibition laws.

The sheriff was now in the custody of the federal marshal in Spokane, but he was expected to raise his bond money and be back home in Republic by nightfall.

He said he planned to file a motion for retrial. Two of his fellow defendants, including Cline Ledgerwood, were also found guilty on several charges. Ledgerwood was the subject of a months-long manhunt in Ferry County before he was finally arrested while fleeing a remote cabin.

Guy Dungan, a Republic banker, was found guilty on one charge.

“My God!” Ledgerwood declared when he heard the Dungan verdict. “Can’t I take the blame for him? He had nothing to do with it.”

Three women – relatives of the accused men – “fell to the floor in a faint almost simultaneously,” and other women and children “sobbed and screamed.”

Barker was accused not only of failing to enforce the Prohibition laws in his county, but also aiding and abetting the bootleggers.

From the oil beat: A second oil refinery was being planned in the Spokane area to process crude oil from the Montana oil fields.

The Sunburst Refinery Company of Great Falls said it would construct a 1,000-barrel refinery – or possibly take over a plant that was already being started north of Hillyard.

Spokane was harboring hopes of becoming an important oil refinery center.